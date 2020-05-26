Razer Gigantus V2 review: Gigantic customizable mouse mats for your desk

A mouse mat is a mouse mat except when it isn’t… I mean all mouse mats are mouse mats but they aren’t created equally. For most users, a mouse mat is just a piece of cloth that you slap down on your desk to use with your mouse. Gamers, on the other hand, are peculiar when it comes to their mouse mats with different sizes, thicknesses, and surfaces available. Our Razer Gigantus V2 review takes a look at Razer’s updated gigantic mouse mat — now in four sizes and even customizable!

Specifications

The Razer Gigantus v2 mouse pads have the following features and specifications:

Textured micro-weave cloth surface for speed and control

Thick, high-density rubber foam for greater consistency and durability

Anti-slip rubber base to keep the mat in place

Four sizes (M, L, XXL, 3XL) for all desk sizes M: 14.18 x 10.84 x 0.12″ (360 x 275 x 3mm) L: 17.73 x 15.76 x 0.12″ (450 x 400 x 3mm) XXL: 37.04 x 16.15 x 0.16″ (940 x 410 x 4mm) 3XL: 47.28 x 21.67 x 0.16″ (1200 x 550 x 4mm)

Can be custom printed with Razer’s

What’s in the box

Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat

Design

The original Razer Gigantus mouse mat came in one size: roughly 17 3/4-inches square. The new Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat family is fairly similar with two exceptions: thickness and size. All four sizes feature a black textured micro-weave surface with a green high-density rubber foam anti-slip base. Towards the upper right corner of each size is a small tag with the Razer nameplate in green.

The Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mats come in two thicknesses, depending on size.

Starting at 14.18 x 10.84 x 0.12-inches and going all the way up to 47.28 x 21.67 x 0.16-inches, there really is “a mat for any desk,” as Razer puts it. The smaller two sizes, M and L, are slightly thinner (0.12-inches) while the XXL and 3XL are slightly thicker (0.16-inches). Personally, I preferred the slightly thicker mouse mats even though the difference is minor.

All four sizes definitely have a nice feel to them and the rubber base, regardless of thickness, does grip nicely on your desk.

Additionally, if black isn’t your thing, you can customize the M, L, and XXL sizes using Razer’s design editor. In addition, there officially licensed artwork options from games like Overwatch, StarCraft, and Gears of War, as well as Esports teams like Evil Geniuses, Alliance, and Mousesports.

Performance

I never had a chance to review the original Gigantus mouse mat so I can’t say if the Gigantus V2 is an improvement or not. That being said, gaming (or just generally working) with the Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat on my desk was a great experience. The mouse (in the case of testing, the Razer DeathAdder V2) moved smoothly and consistently over the surface. In the case of the three larger sizes, I never hit the edges of the mouse mat — which can be a pain while gaming when you have to lift up your mouse and move it.

The 3XL Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat.

At any rate, considering I already use a larger gaming mouse mat for my desktop setup, the Gigantus V2 performed as one would expect from a gaming-oriented company.

Price/Value

While the original Razer Gigantus mouse mat retails for US$29.99, the new Gigantus V2 mouse mats start at just $9.99. The L size, similar to the original, is $14.99 with the XXL coming in at $29.99 and the 3XL for $49.99. If you want to customize your mat — again, only available for the M, L, and XXL sizes — simply add $10 to those prices.

Customized or not, the pricing on these is very reasonable, considering the sizes, materials used, and performance. At any rate, the new Gigantus V2 mouse mat family is now available and can be purchased from Amazon or the Razer Store, although customization options will only be available on the Razer website for those who live in the U.S. and Europe (other countries coming soon).

Oh, and if you have a compatible phone, you can order a customized phone case as well from the Razer website. Prices vary and supported phones include:

Apple: iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X, XR, XS, and XS Max

Google: Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, 3a XL, 2 XL

Huawei: P10 Plus

Samsung: Note 10, 10 Plus, Galaxy S10, and S10 Plus

Razer: Coming soon

Wrap-up

Whether you like smaller “normal” sized mouse mats or larger ones that cover most of your desk, the Razer Gigantus V2 mouse mat family has a size for you. In addition, the customization options allow you to personalize it to suit your taste or gaming setup.

