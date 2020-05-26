June 2020 Games with Gold: A few smaller games to get you by…

Another month and it’s time to see what Microsoft has in store for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate members with the June 2020 Games with Gold offerings. As always, the Xbox 360 games below are Backward Compatible on the Xbox One once they’re available on their respective dates.

Without further ado, let’s check out what the June 2020 Games with Gold Xbox is offering Xbox Live Gold members!

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr – Xbox One

May 16 – June 15 (42.05 GB)

You are an Inquisitor, the Imperium’s most powerful agent. In this Action-RPG developed by the creators of The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, search closely the fortress-monastery, Martyr, and purge it of the Chaos lurking behind its walls.

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse – Xbox One

June 1 – June 30 (564.83 MB)

Embark on a brand new adventure with Shantae, the hair-whipping belly dancing genie. When she loses her magic, Shantae must team up with her nemesis, the nefarious pirate Risky Boots in order to save Sequin Land from an evil curse. As a pirate, Shantae gains new weapons to advance her quest, slay monsters, battle epic bosses…and hopefully get her magic back in the bargain! But can she really trust her deadliest enemy?

Coffee Talk – Xbox One

June 16 – July 15 (823.61 MB)

Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans. Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.

Destroy All Humans! – Xbox

June 1 – 15 (2.67 GB)

This is your chance to experience the other side of an alien invasion. Take on the role of alien Cryptosporidium 137 and terrorize the people of Earth to harvest their DNA in the most brazen action-adventure you’ve ever played. Take over all of humanity using a variety of alien weaponry on land or in the air. Take over all of humanity using a variety of alien weaponry such as a ray gun, an anal probe gun, the Ion Detonator, the Zap-O-Matic, the Sonic Boom, the Quantum Deconstructor, a powerful nuclear weapon that can launch radioactive bombs, and more – on land or in the air. Crypto can use Telekinesis to throw cars, trucks and cows to create even more of a turmoil or disguise himself as a puny human. For transport, use a jet pack for short distances or your UFO for travelling long distances and abducting or destroying humans. Take one giant step on mankind!

SINE MORA – Xbox 360

June 16 – 30 (956.93 MB)

SINE MORA is a horizontal shoot’em up that provides a unique take on challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, SINE MORA is a gorgeous shmup that offers a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. With many ways to manipulate time, SINE MORA features over 60 weapon combinations to complete each beatifully-crafted stage that form fits to the player’s skills with scaling difficulty. Soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka and featuring boss designs by Mahiro Maeda.

