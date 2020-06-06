Lenovo ThinkPad and ThinkStation now have Linux certification

Most computer users are familiar with macOS and Windows 10, both of which have certification standards. But, despite it being widely used, not everyone is familiar with Linux or Linux certification. Linux may not be something most of use at home but it is heavily relied upon by businesses, institutions, and government. As a matter of fact, much of the internet is being controlled through Linux servers.

So Linux certification is important for those whose job is to work and maintain the systems that are running this open-source OS. Lenovo has announced that Linux certification is now on its ThinkPad and ThinkStation offerings.

Once thought of as a niche IT crowd, this user base of data scientists, developers, creative professionals, scientists, and more is growing – stepping into sought-after roles across multiple industries and becoming essential within their companies. Now, I’m excited to share Lenovo is moving to certify the full workstation portfolio for top Linux distributions from Ubuntu® and Red Hat® – every model, every configuration. While many users prefer to customize their own machines – either on hardware without an OS or by wiping an existing client OS, then configuring and installing Linux – this can raise uncertainty with system stability, restricted performance, compatibility, end-user productivity and even IT support for devices. Now that these users are making their way out of the proverbial shadows and onto the enterprise floor, the demand is high for an out-of-the-box solution that removes the barrier for the deployment of enterprise-grade hardware within a Linux software ecosystem. For the users deploying Linux on a desktop or mobile workstation, Lenovo has historically certified only certain products with a limited subset of hardware configurations. Our entire portfolio of ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series workstations will now be certified via both Red Hat Enterprise Linux® and Ubuntu LTS – a long-term, enterprise-stability variant of the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution. This total certification will assure users their workstation investment is tried, tested, and officially verified. To ensure an effortless Linux experience, Lenovo workstations will work intuitively with the host Linux OS and offer full end-to-end support – from security patches and updates to better secure and verify hardware drivers, firmware and bios optimizations. What’s more, Lenovo will also upstream device drivers directly to the Linux kernel, to help maintain stability and compatibility throughout the life of the workstation. Everyone from software developers, media and entertainment professionals, system administrators, AI professionals, IT engineers, and data scientists will have access to some of the industry’s broadest selection of software, AI frameworks, and workflow enhancement tools. This adds increased flexibility for companies’ most powerful employees. Lenovo

So, while many of us sitting at home are probably not that excited about Linux certification, it is important and welcomed by a large user base that needs these tools.

What do you think of Linux certification on ThinkPad and ThinkStation?