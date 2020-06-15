HP announces the ENVY 6000 and 6400 Pro family printers

While some of us would love to be free of having to print documents and other materials, the fact is that printing is still in demand. Printers have generally been a hassle to deal with but they have gotten better over the past few years. HP has been one of the companies that have led the way and now they’ve announced two new family printers, the ENVY 6000 and 6400 Pro.

HP threw out a few interesting statistics which caught my eye and might interest you as well. The company says 29 billion educational documents were printed in 2019. They also say that 83% of users believe that printed documents improve concentration. Furthermore, HP claims that 87% of users say kids enjoy learning from printed materials, which is why the ENVY 6000 and 6400 Pro are meant for families. HP also surveyed parents who used printers during the pandemic and stay-at-home period. Here are a few stats:

69% of people printed more often

66% of people printed educational materials

41% printed activities and games

71% will continue to print educational material even after school starts

The HP ENVY 6000 pictured here and 6400 Pro pictured above.

The ENVY 6000 and 6400 Pro both come with an app to help make the setup more seamless. They also feature dual-band Wi-Fi which should help keep your connection more stable and reliable. These printers are also eligible for HP’s InstantInk service, which is actually a pretty great service, which we use in our home. Here are the features and pricing for both printers:

Pricing: ENVY 6000: US$129 ENVY 6400 Pro: US$149

Smart, contextual user interface

Double-sided printing

Dual-band Wi-Fi with self-healing

Bluetooth ® 5.0

Free Instant Ink for 2 months

Basic encryption and password protection

35-sheet auto document feeder (6400 Pro)

Secure mobile fax for 24 months (6400 Pro)

If you’re interested in these new printers from HP, you can check out their website for more info and where to buy.

What do you think of the ENVY 6000 and 6400 Pro? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.