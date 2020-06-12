New on Netflix June 12-18: Spike Lee returns with Da 5 Bloods

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between June 12-18th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 12-18th list included a new Spike Lee movie and a few returning seasons of other shows.

June 12

Da 5 Bloods (NETFLIX FILM): From Academy Award® Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Dating Around: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Six new singles look for love — or something like it — in a series of back-to-back, real-life first dates in New Orleans. But who will each choose for a second date?

F is for Family: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink.

While Frank deals with an unwelcome visit from his father, Sue discovers the wonders of Lamaze, and Bill makes a name for himself in the hockey rink. Jo Koy: In His Elements (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL): For the first time ever, comedian Jo Koy takes Netflix to the Philippines in his new comedy special, Jo Koy: In His Elements. Koy celebrates his heritage by telling jokes about life as a Filipino-American while highlighting the culture of Manila. Koy uses this opportunity to shine a light on other Filipino-American performers by welcoming to the stage famed breakdancer Ronnie, Grammy-winning producer !llmind, singer/songwriter Inigo Pascual, and comedians Andrew Lopez, Joey Guila, and Andrew Orolfo.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): It'll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world.

It’ll take brawn — and brains — to rescue Lio and beat Scarlemagne, so Kipo sets out to master her powers and dig into the origins of her world. ONE PIECE: Alabasta

ONE PIECE: East Blue

ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island

ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line

Picture Perfect 2

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (US) (NETFLIX FAMILY): Two young Pokémon trainers become research fellows at a renowned Pokémon Laboratory, stepping into a world of adventures with their Pokémon friends.

The Search (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged.

A child vanishes into thin air from a cachet neighborhood in Mexico City, unraveling family secrets and revealing how power works among the privileged. Sicario: Day of the Soldado (CA)

The Woods (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A Warsaw prosecutor’s hopes rise when a body is found and linked to his sister’s disappearance 25 years earlier. Adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

June 13

Alexa & Katie Part 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Summer’s over, and Alexa and Katie are starting their senior year. They’ve been through so much together — but there’s still more to come.

Milea (US)

Milea (US)

June 14

Marcella: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Eighteen months later, Marcella is living under a new identity in Belfast, where she’s infiltrated a crime family as a deep undercover operative.

June 15

Captain America: Civil War (CA)

Underdogs (US)

June 16

Baby Mama (US)

Charlie St. Cloud (US)

The Darkness (US)

Frost/Nixon (US)

June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn (US)

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The series about a hilarious high school teacher trying to make a difference in the lives of some smart but underperforming students returns for Part 2.

June 18

A Whisker Away (NETFLIX ANIME): In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat.

In Studio Colorido’s second feature-length film, a girl with a funny nickname is desperate to get closer to her crush. Her solution: turn into a cat. The Order: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): At Belgrave University, the bad blood between werewolves and magicians reaches a breaking point — until a greater evil threatens to destroy them all.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 12-18th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

