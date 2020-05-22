What’s leaving Netflix June 2020: Last chance for Avengers: Infinity War

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in June. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. Given the amount of time a lot of people likely have on their hands currently, you might want to catch these before they leave!

While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Matrix Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in June!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services next month.

June 1, 2020

The King’s Speech (US)

June 3, 2020

Baby Mama (CA)

The Bone Collector (CA)

Cinderella Man (CA)

God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness (US)

June 4, 2020

A Perfect Man (US)

June 7, 2020

Equilibrium (US)

From Paris With Love (US)

June 9, 2020

Mad Men: Season 1-7

June 10, 2020

Standoff (US)

June 11, 2020

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Season 1 (US)

June 12, 2020

Dragonheart (US)

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer (US)

Dragonheart: A New Beginning (US)

Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire (US)

June 13, 2020

Cutie and the Boxer (US)

June 14, 2020

Star Trek

June 16, 2020

The Stanford Prison Experiement (US)

June 22, 2020

Tarzan (US)

Tarzan 2 (US)

June 24, 2020

Avengers: Infinity War

June 27, 2020

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection (US)

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection (US)

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection (US)

June 29, 2020

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2 (US)

Wet Hot American Summer (CA)

June 30, 2020

21 (US)

The Amityville Horror (US)

The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8 (US)

Blow (US)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (US)

Brooklyn’s Finest (US)

Center Stage (US)

Chasing Amy (US)

Cheers: Season 1-11 (US)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (US)

Chloe (US)

Click (US)

Cloverfield (US)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (US)

The Dark Crystal (CA)

The Duchess (US)

Elizabeth (US)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (US)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (US)

Ghost Rider (US)

Happyish: Season 1 (US)

Here Alone (US)

Inception (US)

Instructions Not Included (US)

The Invention of Lying (US)

Julie & Julia (US)

Kate & Leopold (US)

Kiss the Girls (US)

The Last Samurai (US)

Limitless: Season 1 (US)

Little Monsters (US)

Mansfield Park (US)

The Mask of Zorro (US)

The Matrix (US)

The Matrix Reloaded (US)

The Matrix Revolutions (US)

Minority Report (US)

Now You See Me (CA)

Patriot Games (US)

Philadelphia (US)

The Polar Express (US)

Race to Witch Mountain (US)

The Ring (US)

Scary Movie (US)

Sliver (US)

Stuart Little 2 (US)

Tremors (US)

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (US)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (US)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (US)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (US)

What Lies Beneath (US)

Yes Man (US)

