SEO drives 22% of all website visits: Here’s why you need to get in on it now

If you belong to a law firm that is planning on launching your own website or has already begun working on it, you need to know what search engine optimization (SEO) is and how to incorporate it into your digital marketing strategy. According to Merkle’s 2019 Digital Media report, SEO drives approximately 22% of all website visits, which is a substantial amount of traffic that would be driving prospective clients to your law firm’s website. To help you better understand how you can leverage this statistic to your advantage, let’s walk through some basic SEO tips that you need to know to get started.

Why Does SEO Matter?

Imagine that Google is like a grocery store and the keywords on Google searches are like the signs that direct you to certain products. Now, let’s imagine that you have a great product you are looking to sell to people visiting the grocery store. The problem? You completely forgot to brand your product so that it would end up on the shelves. Without any way for the grocery store to explain what you are selling, your product never makes it in front of potential customers.

Search engines work in a similar way. In order for you to sell your legal services and get your type of content in front of potential clients, you have to make sure that you have properly optimized your content so that search engines like Google can categorize your content and place it in front of those searching for relevant keywords. However, while everyone could end up on the first page, not everyone does. So, how do you get the organic search traffic that you want and create a website that ranks at the top?

The SEO Basics: What You Need to Know

Now that we have a better understanding of why SEO is such an important factor in your overall online presence for your law firm website, let’s take a look at some basic tips that will help you craft a successful SEO strategy.

Conduct Heavy Keyword Research

Before you begin placing certain keywords into your blog posts and your web pages, you need to understand why keywords produce certain rankings and how you can make sure that your keywords work in your favor. Look for keywords that are relevant to your niche, double-check that they are suited for your domain authority and that they will bring in organic search traffic, and then place them in your title tags, URL, meta descriptions, subheadings, and throughout copy numerous times. If you use the wrong keywords or use keywords that are too competitive, you run the risk of not having your content rank at all.

Don’t Pass Up Local SEO Marketing: If you are a law firm that only serves your local population or if you are a law firm that serves several locations, it is important to focus on your local SEO strategy. This means targeting certain keywords that are relevant to potential clients within a certain area, focusing on building positive reviews for your law firm and focusing on other aspects of using search engines like Google My Business listings.

Make Sure Your Website Is Fast and Attractive

If you have a poor website design that takes too much time to load, a website that does not result in positive user experience, or a site that does not load on mobile, you can negatively impact your SEO strategy. Developing a fast, attractive website design that focuses on user experience and functionality is the best way to guarantee that your SEO strategy doesn’t go to waste.

Aim to Receive Backlinks to Your Website

The SEO tips provided above are largely focused on on-site SEO. Beyond these tips, you will also need to build domain value and authority on your website and seek out relevant websites to link back to your content. Search engines see these backlinks as proof that you are an authoritative source of information, which boosts your ranking and helps you grow.

Stay on Top of Your Strategy

SEO is absolutely not something that you can set and forget. You will need to follow up on your SEO strategy regularly to improve any issues on your law firm’s website so that you are continuously improving and showing up on search results to potential clients.

Wrap up

While the information above can be helpful in crafting your own strategy, SEO can still be difficult to learn and implement. For law firms that want to succeed online but need help getting it done, consider reaching out to a law firm SEO company such as Best Law Firm SEO. Best Law Firm SEO is a high-quality digital marketing agency that supports law firms through SEO services and legal marketing help. With the right support from a knowledgable SEO provider, you can begin growing your business today!