Lenovo announces new ThinkPad P-Series and X1 Extreme Gen 3

Lenovo’s P-Series and X1 Extreme laptops are some of our favorite laptops on the market. Now, the company has announced the 2020 line of both the ThinkPad P-Series and the new X1 Extreme Gen 3. As usual, the ThinkPad P-Series and X1 are packed with power and features to spare.

Here are some of the latest features packed into the ThinkPad P-Series as well as the X1 Extreme Gen 3:

All of these laptops are equipped with high-performance 10th Gen Intel H series mobile processors

They feature the new Ultra Performance Mode, exclusive to these systems, allowing users to take full control of their performance setting

The ThinkPad P15 and P17 (Follow-ons of the P53 and P73) will boast additional shared features – including a new 94WHr battery and up to 4TB of storage, along with up to 128GB DDR4 of memory and UHD Dolby Vision HDR displays

The P15v offers increased flexibility within the 15” space. With a UHD 600-nit LCD display and the NVIDIA Quadro P620 GPU

X1 Extreme Gen 3 offers new WiFi 6 and optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN

ThinkPad P1 Gen 3

Here is a bit of what Lenovo had to say about its ThinkPad P-Series and the X1 Extreme Gen 3:

With the release of the ThinkPad P15 and P17, the follow-ons to the ThinkPad P53 and P73, Lenovo is starting from scratch to deliver the best experience possible. A complete reengineering of the thermal design optimizes performance on the ThinkPad P15 and P17 over their predecessors– meaning an added 13 percent more airflow, a 30 percent larger CPU heat sink, larger vents, and even a new thermal mesh to dissipate heat faster. With enhanced thermal components and support, users can take full advantage of Ultra Performance Mode to harness more power from their ThinkPad P Series mobile workstation than ever before. Lenovo

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 is designed for advanced users seeking a high-performance Windows 10 laptop with powerful 10th Gen Intel H series vPro mobile processors up to Core i9 and optional NVIDIA GeForce 1650Ti graphics. This combination of processing power and high-performance graphics, along with a dazzling 15.6-inch display with up to 600nits brightness, offers users advanced productivity and collaboration capabilities. New WiFi 6 and optional CAT16 LTE-A Wireless WAN provide reliable high-speed data transfer speeds for a highly efficient remote working experience. Modern Standby helps users handle the rigors of today’s work-life balance by ensuring emails, messages, and updates are received, even when the lid is closed and allows rapid resume from the important distractions of working from home. Lenovo

Pricing and availability is as follows and more info can be found on Lenovo’s website:

P1 Gen 3: US$2019/July

P15 Gen 1: US$1979/July

P15v Gen 1: US$1349/July

P17 Gen 1: US$2119/July

X1 Extreme Gen 3: US$1749/July

What do you think of these new Lenovo laptops? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.