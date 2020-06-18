10 new apps you’ll want to download right now

It’s always been hard to put your phone down, but you might find yourself using it even more now. Across the globe, more than two-thirds of people report using their smartphone more because of the pandemic. While you’re using your device so much, why not look for more ways to do so? You can do that by finding new apps.

New apps are coming to both iPhone and Android devices every day. Here are ten of the best ones that have been released in the past year:

1. Brave

In today’s data-driven world, privacy is a leading concern for many people. Brave built their platform around this, giving you a truly private browsing experience. Unlike other browsers, Brave blocks websites and ads from tracking you, keeping your internet activity free from any prying eyes.

On top of this security, Brave claims that it’s six times faster than leading browsers like Google Chrome. It also comes with a built-in ad blocker. You can get Brave for free on Android and iOS, as well as on your computer.

2. Fancade

Mobile games can be a lot of fun but are usually simple due to hardware restrictions. As a result, you can get burned out or bored with some of them pretty quickly. Fancade offers you a vast collection of games so you can avoid that burnout.

With Fancade, you can even make your own games for people to play. It’s free, it’s fun and it’s growing every day. Hop on either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download it now.

3. Watchworthy

There are more than 5,000 shows and movies on Netflix, not to mention the other streaming services. Watch worthy helps you find things that interest you so you can narrow down your selection. Imagine if Netflix’s recommended section showed you titles from every streaming service — that’s Watchworthy.

There’s no need to switch back and forth between apps to find something to enjoy. You can even tailor your results to only include your preferred streaming sites. You can find Watchworthy on both iOS and Android.

4. Action Blocks

App accessibility can be a bit of a problem for people with certain disabilities. That’s why Google released Action Blocks, which lets you customize your home screen to make it easier to use. Action Blocks lets you trigger Google Assistant commands with a tap of the finger.

Action Blocks is ideal for people who have trouble navigating their phones, like older adults or those with disabilities. You could also use it if you just want a more straightforward home screen. As it’s a tool for Google Assistant, Action Blocks is only available on Android.

5. Session

Privacy apps are increasingly popular, especially for communication. While many “secure” messaging apps use your phone number, Session doesn’t, making it even more private. All you need is an internet connection.

Session uses blockchain technology to stay decentralized and secure. Your Session account will sync across all your devices, too, so you can use it on everything. You can get it on the App Store or Google Play Store or download it onto your computer from their website.

6. How We Feel

There’s still a lot that scientists don’t know about COVID-19. With How We Feel, you can help them learn more by reporting any symptoms you experience or documenting how well you’re feeling. Scientists can use this data to understand how the virus is spreading in different regions.

While daily infection rates are starting to decline, researchers still need more information. How We Feel lets you play your part in giving them that data, and you can also check stats yourself. How We Feel is available on both Android and iOS.

7. Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight made waves on the video game scene when it premiered on consoles and PC. Now you can get it on your phone too. If you love slasher movies like Halloween or Friday the 13th, this is the game for you.

In Dead by Daylight, one player is the killer, while four others play as survivors. As a survivor, you try to escape before the killer catches you, and as the killer, you try to make sure that doesn’t happen. You can get Dead by Daylight on any device.

8. Socratic by Google

Technology can be a handy academic resource, but Googling your problem doesn’t always get you the help you need. That’s why Google made Socratic, an artificial intelligence (AI)-based virtual tutor. When you give Socratic a question, it’ll provide you with various forms of help to understand the problem.

If you don’t know how to type or ask your question, you can take a picture of it. Google’s AI will read the paper or screen and assist you through multiple learning styles. You can find Socratic by Google on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

9. Mobile Carboanalyser

While your phone doesn’t generate any emissions on its own, it can still impact the environment. Mobile Carboanalyser gives you the tools you need to understand how your phone usage contributes to carbon emissions. The app takes data like your energy consumption and internet use and shows you how much CO2 it creates.

When you open Mobile Carboanalyser, you’ll see four panels giving you different information. These will tell you your consumed energy, the CO2 equivalent and the amount that equals for fully recharging a phone or driving a car. If you want to measure your environmental impact, you can get Mobile Carboanalyser on Android and iOS.

10. Control Center iOS 13

There’s a considerable rivalry between Android and iPhone users. You may prefer Android but like some aspects of iPhone’s user interface. If that’s you, you might enjoy Control Center iOS 13.

This app is exactly what it sounds like — it gives you an iOS 13-style control center on Android. If you like the look of Apple’s drop-down menu, you can use this app to get a functional Android version of it. Since iPhones already have an Apple Control Center, this app is only available on Android.

Do It Yourself

Sometimes it’s challenging to find the perfect app. Maybe a lot of these are close, but not quite what you’re looking for. If that’s the case, and you have some tech expertise, you can try building your own app.

With modern developer tools like application hosting services, creating an app isn’t as difficult as you may think. There are plenty of resources out there for you to make the perfect app. So if you have a passion for software and can’t find the right fit, why wait to build your own?

Make the Most of Your Smartphone

A smartphone is one of the most valuable pieces of technology you can use today. With apps like these coming out every day, they keep becoming more useful. That device you carry with you everywhere may provide more help and entertainment than you realize.

Apps like this help you get the most out of your smartphone experience. Whether you have an Android or iPhone, you can find countless apps to make your life easier or more entertaining. These are only a small selection of the options you have.