Is AI-powered voice transcription superior?

The most traditional form of transcription happens to be manual transcription. Manual transcription essentially involves someone listening to video files or even audio files, before typing the words into a document. A lot of people choose this option because there is absolutely no cost if you do it yourself. The cost is only what you value your time to be worth, so it’s a very beneficial option if you are a small business or if you are trying hard to keep the cost down.

Transcription Services

Creating your own video transcript or even using software might cost less but it does take a long period of time. On top of this, you are not guaranteed accuracy. The next option would be for you to hire a transcriptionist to take care of all the little details for you. They can provide you with the most convenience and they can also help you with anything you might need at the same time. Your last option would be for you to use transcription software.

AI transcription is becoming more and more popular by the year and when you look at all of the benefits, you will soon find that it is easier than ever for you to reap the benefits. When you use an AI transcription service you are also guaranteed a much higher level of security, which is always a good thing. At the end of the day, a lot of transcription services or even software will use tech to convert your speech into text. This kind of service is very secure and it can give you a very high level of accuracy. If you are concerned because you are transcribing sensitive data, then you really do have nothing to worry about here.

Automated Transcription

This process is way faster when compared to manual transcription. Automated transcription will involve the conversion of video content, and it also automatically produces electronic text too. This is done at a very low cost and it also has a quick turnaround time as well. There are many benefits of automated transcription. Some of them include the fact that you can get the job done faster than ever before. Manual transcription can sometimes take hours on end or even days. If you look at automated transcription, you will soon see that this can be completed in a matter of minutes, so you don’t have anything to worry about there.

Automated transcription is also very secure. Transcription is done entirely by machines or computers in this instance and this means that most of the time, humans won’t see the video or audio file. They won’t see the transcript either and this can work in your favor. Automated transcription is also really inexpensive. Traditional transcription services can cost between $60 and $100 per hour of video or audio. If you go through an automated transcription service on the other hand, then you will soon see that they cost way less. They are able to provide you with crisp audio and you may even find that the general accuracy of the transcript is upwards of 98%. If you want a high accuracy rate when transcribing data then check out Verbit’s transcription software.

The most traditional form of transcription happens to be manual transcription.

What makes AI Transcription Better?

Automated transcription really is possible because of AI and natural language processing. Each and every file, and every sound is analyzed and it is then interpreted using AI. Natural language processing is also taken into account as well. Automated tech is then used to try and match sounds to words and this derives a very accurate transcript. At the end of the day, some forms of tech are able to support different languages and they are also able to vary English accents too. The market for AI transcription is often split between bigger start-ups who approach the market very differently. Bigger players tend to offer speech to text via an API or even as part of a bigger product. Start-ups on the other hand tend to sell transcription software as a service, to consumers or businesses. The type of company you decide to go with is ultimately up to you, and it is very easy for you to change if you don’t like the service that one company has provided you with.

Additional Features

Some of the additional features you might see if you decide to opt for software is that some companies can provide you with a tool that gives you the chance to polish the transcription if you have taken it from a recording. Few companies focus on the subset of users, such as medical transcription. A lot of companies tend to focus on more general-purpose solutions, which is one of the many reasons why so many people like tools or options like this.

Conclusion

AI transcription is better than the human counterpart in most cases. Why is this? Because human transcription can take quite a long time to do, and on top of this, you may find that you are continually trying to battle errors. One of the main reasons for this is because if you are not using a transcription service that is in the same country as you, they may not have the same understanding of the English language. If you work in the medical industry or the legal industry, then an AI transcription service may also be better. The main reason for this is because it is able to understand medical terms without any hassle. A human translator on the other hand may not be able to write down the correct spelling for very complex terms, or even understand the context.

Of course, you also have the bonus of AI transcription being way more secure. When you go through an AI transcription service, you can guarantee that you are not going to have to worry about the other person having access to your text, and you won’t have to worry about having someone else read your content if it is sensitive. This alone makes AI transcription the better option.

What are your thoughts on this topic? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.