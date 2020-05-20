How technology is helping our security

The need for security will never go away. No matter how the world changes or advances, people will always need ways to protect their property or health from outside threats. However, technological advances provide better ways of fighting these threats.

The world today is safer than it’s ever been. In just the last couple of decades, crime rates have dropped significantly, with violent crime falling 71% between 1993 and 2018. While this decrease isn’t the result of a single factor, improved security technology likely had a hand in it.

From keeping critical business data secure to fending off home invaders, technology plays a vital role in safety. Security today is more well-rounded, affordable, and convenient. Here are some of the ways innovations are contributing.

Physical Security

Even in an increasingly digital world, people still have tangible assets to defend. Whether you’re a homeowner looking to protect your property or a warehouse manager trying to secure your loading docks, physical security is a major concern. No matter your needs, there’s tech that can help.

Lots of old-fashioned physical security methods aren’t necessarily obsolete, but modern technology takes them a step further. A traditional lock doesn’t do you any good if you forget to latch it, or if you leave your doors when they’re not in use. With smart locks, you can lock or unlock your doors remotely, or even set them to do so automatically.

Security measures that rely on human input are inherently risky because humans make mistakes. Just as automation removes the potential for human error in business, it can do the same for security platforms. Robot security guards may not be widespread yet, but systems like automatic locks or motion-sensing alarms are.

One of the most significant advantages of modern security tech is that you can access it from your phone. You don’t need a monitor to check closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage anymore — you can pull up live footage on your phone screen. As a result, you can observe your home or business when you’re away.

Cameras today also capture higher-resolution images. You can easily recognize people on today’s feeds, and the cameras themselves can too. Facial recognition software is increasingly common in consumer technology, so you can gain access to your home or devices merely by looking at them.

Technology can prevent and respond to security breaches. Thanks to digital records, background checks are now easier and more comprehensive than ever. On top of traditional resources like criminal records, employers can use things like social media history to ensure all hires are safe ones.

Cybersecurity

Physical assets aren’t the only kind of property at risk. Technological advances have unfortunately led to a rise in cybercrime, but cybersecurity tools are advancing too. As criminals become more advanced, so do the systems that protect against them.

Virtual private networks (VPNs) hide your IP address and encrypt your data. This way, you can keep your internet activity private from hackers or internet service providers. While most people use VPNs to access region-locked content, these systems are a valuable security tool.

Big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) have substantially improved cybersecurity. These technologies have led to user-behavior analytics, systems that learn your habits so that they can tell when someone else is trying to pass as you. No two people use technology in quite the same way, so user-behavior analytics can distinguish between people based on actions.

More businesses are starting to move their processes onto the cloud, which comes with security improvements. Like cloud computing itself, cloud security solutions are scalable, meaning companies can adjust them to their specific needs. Similarly, cloud security allows organizations to use a single solution to secure their entire system.

Passwords are a foundation of cybersecurity, but weak ones can be a significant risk. With technology like biometric authentication, you don’t have to rely on potentially hackable passwords. You can also employ services like automatic password generators and managers to improve password security.

Automation applies to more than just physical security. Automatic cybersecurity tools can provide constant surveillance and at-the-ready responses that companies may not have otherwise. Businesses with limited budgets can turn to these tools if they can’t afford full-time cybersecurity staff.

Emergency Response

Technology has also improved the contact and response of emergency services. In a security emergency, contacting the appropriate responders as soon as possible is an essential step. Modern tech allows people to do this faster than ever before.

Some services allow individuals to notify local police at the push of a button if they feel unsafe. This ease of use is faster and safer than traditional contact methods. In some situations, people may have to stay quiet to avoid harm, so being able to contact the police without speaking is an invaluable ability.

Smartphones are becoming more than a handy source of entertainment and communication. Dozens of smartphone apps provide connections to emergency services for various situations. These services include things like location-based security alerts, step-by-step response instructions, and support for first responders.

Some modern security systems automatically contact local first responders if they detect an issue. A sleeping homeowner may not hear a break-in, but a motion sensor can detect even the quietest of movements. That way, technology can call for help before humans realize there’s a problem.

Everyday activities generate a lot of traceable data. In the event of an emergency, responders can use this data, like device locations, to get a better understanding of the situation more quickly. The more information these services have, the more helpful they can be. Luckily, modern tech generates lots of information.

Some people have specific health needs that can put them at greater risk in an emergency. Technological advances like telemedicine can inform first responders of these factors before they arrive on the scene. With this information in hand, they can then properly treat patients as quickly as possible.

The Changing Landscape of Security

Security tools and techniques are continually evolving, along with technology. Innovations move so fast nowadays that it won’t be long before cutting-edge security tech is a thing of the past.

Upcoming improvements like 5G networks will make internet-based technologies faster and more reliable. You’ll be able to receive alerts or make remote adjustments to your security system in a shorter time with greater ease. We may never be able to eradicate crime, but technology can get us pretty close.

Martin Banks is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Modded, a blog about tech, cars, lifestyle, gear, and more. Follow him on Twitter at @TModded