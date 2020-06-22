Crackle launches a curated music channel on its service

If you’ve been using Crackle for awhile now and have often wondered why the company does not have a curated music channel on its platform. Well, now you don’t need to wonder any longer. Crackle has just announced a new curated music channel with music festivals and concerts.

Pop, rock, and R&B fans will find a wide selection of music documentaries and concert films from some of the biggest artists in the recording industry, including Katy Perry, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty, and more. Many of the films are directed by Oscar-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmakers such as Peter Bogdanovich, Jonathan Demme, and Maureen Goldthorpe.

With music festivals and concert series in the U.S. postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Crackle’s curated music channel is delivering a lineup of virtual music entertainment for viewers to experience at home.

The Sounds of Summer Channel will launch with the following series:

Katy Perry: Part of Me

Lady Gaga’s Secret World

Rihanna: Good Girl, Bad Girl

Beyoncé: Baby and Beyond

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers: Runnin’ Down a Dream

American Rap Stars – Featuring Snoop Dogg, Run DMC, Russell Simmons, Ludacris, Jay-Z, Onyx, Jermaine Dupri, Jamie Foxx, Talib Kweli, Cedric the Entertainer

Rap Sheet: Hip-Hop and the Cops – Featuring Snoop, Kanye, Busta Rhymes, Rusell Simmons, Suge Knight, The Game, Fat Joe, Irv, Jadakiss, Freeway, Cam’ron, Ja Rule, Jim Jones

Neil Young: Heart of Gold

American Hardcore: The History of American Punk Rock 1980–1986

Liam Gallagher: As It Was (a Crackle exclusive)

Sound City

All Things Must Pass: The Rise and Fall of Tower Records

Above Ground Level: Dubfire

David Bromberg: Unsung Treasure

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (a Crackle original series)

These titles will take Crackle’s audience through the artists’ rise from obscurity to the heights of stardom while also giving them a peek into their personal lives and showcasing their amazing musical abilities through on-stage tour footage. More titles are planned to be added to the music channel in the coming months.

“When concerts and festivals are otherwise cancelled or worrisome to attend, we’re thrilled to bring footage of some of the most influential musicians of all time right into the living rooms of our viewers,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “We know that our audience wants to see their favorite artists, and Crackle is working to make it happen.” Crackle

