Lights, camera, Crackle…new for June 2020

We’re now just one day away from June 2020 and that means new content coming to Crackle. Crackle is a free ad-supported streaming service available on a variety of devices from Smart TVs to smartphones. This month I’m actually on time with Lights, Camera, Crackle for June 2020.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for the month of June as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very cool service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s own great offerings.

What’s New On Crackle June 2020

Crackle Originals in June

A father (Liam McIntyre, Spartacus) and daughter go on a weekend camping trip on the eve of a zombie apocalypse. Separated as the horde attacks, the father must fight his way through to find his daughter and discover a way out for them both. In a challenging season, we know many are looking for fun escapist entertainment, with just the right amount of thrill and chills.

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters (June 18th)

Over ten years in the making, this is the definitive feature-length documentary on the making of Ghostbusters with interviews with many of the cast and crew including actors Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, and director Ivan Reitman. This documentary labor of love chronicles the making of one of the most beloved franchises in film history, which is why we know you’ll love it as much as we do.

New Crackle Exclusives in June

Grand Isle (June 1st)

A young father is charged with murder and must prove his innocence by recalling a very twisted and dark night of events. What better way to start off the Summer blockbuster season than to join Nicolas Cage as he takes us on a journey into the heart of darkness to clear his name?

Today’s Homeowner with Danny Lipford (June 1st)

Danny Lipford hosts this nationally-syndicated weekly half-hour TV home improvement series covering popular remodeling projects and the latest home trends, products and topics. We’re eager to share this exceptional DIY content as so much of our audience is at home looking to improve and beautify their surroundings.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in June

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

An inspiring film of a female journalist (played by Tina Fey) and the most dangerous time in her life as she works in the war zone of Afghanistan.

Virtuosity

When a virtual reality simulation created using the personalities of multiple serial killers manages to escape into the real world, an ex-cop is tasked with stopping its reign of terror.

The Man From Nowhere (June 15th)

A quiet pawnshop keeper with a violent past takes on a drug-and-organ trafficking ring in hope of saving the child who is his only friend.

Bats

Genetically mutated bats escape and it’s up to a bat expert and the local sheriff (Lou Diamond Phillips) to stop them.

Additional New Movies in June

2 Days In The Valley

A Company Man (June 15th)

A Guide To Recognizing Your Saints

A Smile Like Yours

Abandon

American Rap Stars

An American Crime

Area 51

Bon Voyage

Charlie Brown

Bopha!

Carrie

Chaplin

Charlotte’s Web 2 – Wilbur’s Great Adventure

Company Man

Cool World

Crackerjack

D.L. Hughley: Clear Dakota

Incident

Death Wish V

Double Jeopardy

Fat Man And Little Boy

Femme Fatale

Firstborn

Flesh And Bone

Gamechangers: Dreams Of Blizzcon

Harriet The Spy

He Said, She Said

Here Comes Hell

Hey Arnold! The Movie House

Arrest

Ip Man: The Final Fight (June 15th)

Ironweed

Joy Of Sex

Katy Perry: Part Of Me

Kevin Hart Presents: Plastic Cup Boyz

King David

Kung Fu Yoga

Labor Day

Lady Jane

Love Rosie Love, Antosha

Margot At The Wedding

Maximum Ride

Mother Of George

My First Mister

Naked Gun

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Nick Cannon: Mr. Show Biz

Out Of Towners

Paris, je t’aime

Rage At Dawn

Realms

Resurrecting The Champ

Rudderless

Soapdish

St. Louis Blues

Strange Wilderness

The 51st State

The Chase

The Curse Of The Jade Scorpion

The Drew: No Excuse, Just Produce

The Four Feathers

The Intervention

The Last Command

The Love Witch

The Marc Pease Experience

The Prize Winner Of Defiance, Ohio

The Rainmaker

The Soloist

The Two Jakes

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

Till Human Voices Wake Us

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

Trekkies 2

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

We’re No Angels

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Wind Chill

With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story (June 15th)

Wrong Turn At Tahoe

You Can Count On Me

Zoolander: Super Model

Additional New T.V. Shows in June

Bondi Ink Tattoo (Season One, Ten Episodes) (June 15th)

Bondi Ink Tattoo (Season Two, Ten Episodes) (June 15th)

Capital (Season One, Four Episodes) (June 15th)

Final 24 (Season One, Six Episodes)

Final 24 (Season Two, Six Episodes)

Hell’s Kitchen (Season Sixteen, Sixteen Episodes) (June 15th)

Human Prey (Season One, Six Episodes) (June 15th)

Salvage Hunters (Season One, Ten Episodes)

Trending on Crackle in June 2020

Crown Vic (Crackle Exclusive)

Feature Film: Crown Vic follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel and his rookie trainee while hunting two cop killers on the loose. First responders are at the forefront of everyone’s mind these days, and this film was inspired by an appreciation for what they go through for us every day.

On Point (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Meet top-ranked high-school basketball players Romeo Langford (now of the Boston Celtics), Scottie Lewis, and Emmitt Williams as they compete in the summer AAU season. All eyes are on them as they prepare for their professional futures and face off against the best of the best from around the country.

On Point is produced by Peter Berg, executive producer of the hit dramatic sports series, Friday Night Lights. Like the rest of the country our team is missing watching your favorite teams on the field of play and so we offer this fantastic series as we wait in hopeful expectation of a return to our regular sports seasons.

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life (Crackle Original)

Docu-Series: Follow artist and rapper, Yelawolf on this 10-part journey of story-telling, traveling, and raising hell. As this series explores those groups and subcultures that are largely ignored, we can grow in understanding of one another, an activity so important in this season.

Going From Broke (Crackle Original)

Reality Series: This popular and now a Webby Award-winning series for Reality Video, produced by Chicken Soup for the Soul and Ashton Kutcher, continues to draw a huge audience to Crackle. Host Dan Rosensweig, CEO of a billion-dollar corporation, Chegg, and financial expert Danetha Doe work with frustrated millennials drowning in student debt to break the chains and get them on the road to financial independence. Just one more way the Crackle team hopes to give back in appreciation of our audience and fans.

85: The Greatest Team in Football History (Crackle Exclusive)

Documentary Feature: The 1985 Chicago Bears were dominant on the field and colorful off of it. Featuring interviews with Barak Obama, Bill Murray, Mike Ditka, Jeremy Piven, Mike Singletary and more, ’85 chronicles how the best team ever shuffled off with the championship. The story of the ‘85 Bears and what they brought to the beleaguered sports fans of Chicago is an inspirational tale that will lift spirits and encourage us all.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (Crackle Original)

Feature Film: Jonathan Pryce and Adam Driver tilt at windmills in Terry Gilliam’s three-decades-in-the-making comic masterpiece film adaption of one of the most beloved stories in all of classic literature. As Don Quixote lost himself in the adventure of a lifetime, we hope our audience can also share in that experience as we all look for a little excitement in our day-to-day.

What do you think of the June 2020 edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.