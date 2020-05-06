Lights, camera, Crackle… new for May 2020

We’re now six days into this month and both May the Fourth and Cinco de Mayo have passed us by. I usually have these content lists done at end of the previous month but I’m a little behind right now. But fear not! I’m not too awfully late with Lights, Camera, Crackle for May 2020.
Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for the month of May as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very cool service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s own great offerings.
What’s New on Crackle May 2020
Crown Vic (Crackle Exclusive)
Feature Film
Crown Vic follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel while hunting two cop killers on the loose.
New Crackle Spotlight Titles in May
Train To Busan
While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.
Gattaca
A genetically inferior man assumes the identity of a superior one in order to pursue his lifelong dream of space travel.
The Illusionist
An illusionist and a police inspector face off in a challenge of wills that attempts to determine where reality ends and magic begins.
Changing Lanes
Late for court, an attorney weaves in and out of traffic. In a different lane, a father whose right to see his children rests on getting to court on time. A minor accident will turn these two strangers into beasts.
Patriot Games
What begins as a holiday in England for the Ryan family ends when Jack Ryan encounters a lethal terrorist action. In successfully thwarting the incident, Ryan is faced with an even deadlier challenge: protecting himself and his family as they become the next target of this radical terrorist group.
The Cable Guy
When an unsuspecting cable subscriber (Matthew Broderick) accepts the offer of a few free movie channels from an over-eager installer he has no idea whom or what he has just invited into his life. Jim Carrey stars as the renegade cable installer who turns his world into a comedic nightmare.
Clue
A group of characters are summoned to a mysterious mansion where they discover that they are all blackmail victims. An evening of confusion follows as characters fall victim to murder and survivors attempt to discover the killer. Based on the popular board game, CLUE.
Failure to Launch
A thirty something slacker suspects his parents of setting him up with his dream girl so he’ll finally vacate their home.
Trending in May
Homeschool Channel
TV Series
In these challenging times Crackle is proud to help parents and caregivers by offering their families hundreds of episodes of educational and entertaining content from such beloved brands as Baby Einstein Classics, Rev & Roll, Brain Candy TV, and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s, Animal Tales.
Additional New Movies in May
- 6 Bullets
- 7 Seconds
- Alien Hunter
- American Hardcore
- Anacondas: Trail of Blood
- Assassination Games
- Attack Force
- Balls Out: Gary The Tennis Coach
- Bat 21
- Bats
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest
- Ben Hur (2010)
- The Big Heat
- Black Dawn (2005)
- Blood and Bone
- Boogeyman 2 (2008)
- Boogeyman 3 (2009)
- The Cable Guy
- The Calling (2014)
- Captain Phillips
- Cirque Du Soleil: Journey of Man
- Comanche Moon
- The Contractor
- Cops and Robbersons
- Crossover (2006)
- Cruel Intentions 2
- Cruel Intentions 3
- The Death and Life of Bobby Z
- Dogtown and Z Boys
- Double Platinum
- Driven
- End Game (2006)
- An Evening With Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder
- An Evening With Kevin Smith
- Fast Forward (1985)
- The Foreigner (2003)
- Frankenfish
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th II
- Friday the 13th III
- Friday the 13th V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Gidget (1959)
- Girl Interrupted
- The Hard Corps
- Hard Luck (2006)
- Head In The Clouds
- Higher Ground (2011)
- In a Lonely Place
- Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Kill Your Darlings (2013)
- Linewatch
- Lockdown (2003)
- Love Affair
- Motives
- Motives 2: Retribution
- Once Upon A Time (1944)
- Out For A Kill
- Pistol Whipped
- The Principal
- Quarantine 2: Terminal
- Rec(2007)
- Rec 2
- Rise: Blood Hunter
- Safe (1995)
- Second in Command
- Ticking Clock
- Ultraviolet
- Urban Justice
Additional New TV Shows in May
- Israel, A Journey Through Time (Season 1) (6 episodes)
- Betrayal! (Season 1) (8 episodes)
- Celebrity Sweat (Season 4) (8 episodes)
- Celebrity Sweat (Season 5) (9 episodes)
- Celebrity Sweat (Season 6) (7 episodes)
- Deadly Season (Season 1) (4 episodes)
- Decoding the Ancient (Season 1) (6 episodes)
- Guilty as Charged (Season 1) (8 episodes)
- Merlin (Seasons 1-5, 13 episodes per season)
- Merlin (Season 1) (13 episodes)
- Merlin (Season 2) (13 episodes)
- Merlin (Season 3) (13 episodes)
- Merlin (Season 4) (13 episodes)
- Merlin (Season 5) (13 episodes)
- Synergetic (Season 1) (6 episodes)
- Synergetic (Season 2) (6 episodes)
- Professor Green: The Forgotten Class (Season 1) (2 episodes)
- Snow and Ashes (Season 1) (4 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 11) (5 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 12) (4 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 14) (5 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 15) (5 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival(Season 16) (5 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 17) (5 episodes)
- The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 18) (5 episodes)
- The Hairy Bikers Asian Adventure (Season 1) (6 episodes)
- The Naked Archaeologist (Season 1) (26 episodes)
- The Naked Archaeologist (Season 2) (26 episodes)
- World’s Craziest Fools (Season 1) (10 episodes)
- Yummy Mummy (Season 1) (26 episodes)
What do you think of May 2020’s edition of Lights, Camera, Crackle? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.