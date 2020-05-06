Lights, camera, Crackle… new for May 2020

We’re now six days into this month and both May the Fourth and Cinco de Mayo have passed us by. I usually have these content lists done at end of the previous month but I’m a little behind right now. But fear not! I’m not too awfully late with Lights, Camera, Crackle for May 2020.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for the month of May as we take a look at what you can stream for free on this very cool service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s own great offerings.

What’s New on Crackle May 2020

Crown Vic (Crackle Exclusive)

Feature Film

Crown Vic follows one memorable night in the life of LAPD officer Ray Mandel while hunting two cop killers on the loose.

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in May

Train To Busan

While a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea, passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to Busan.

Gattaca

A genetically inferior man assumes the identity of a superior one in order to pursue his lifelong dream of space travel.

The Illusionist

An illusionist and a police inspector face off in a challenge of wills that attempts to determine where reality ends and magic begins.

Changing Lanes

Late for court, an attorney weaves in and out of traffic. In a different lane, a father whose right to see his children rests on getting to court on time. A minor accident will turn these two strangers into beasts.

Patriot Games

What begins as a holiday in England for the Ryan family ends when Jack Ryan encounters a lethal terrorist action. In successfully thwarting the incident, Ryan is faced with an even deadlier challenge: protecting himself and his family as they become the next target of this radical terrorist group.

The Cable Guy

When an unsuspecting cable subscriber (Matthew Broderick) accepts the offer of a few free movie channels from an over-eager installer he has no idea whom or what he has just invited into his life. Jim Carrey stars as the renegade cable installer who turns his world into a comedic nightmare.

Clue

A group of characters are summoned to a mysterious mansion where they discover that they are all blackmail victims. An evening of confusion follows as characters fall victim to murder and survivors attempt to discover the killer. Based on the popular board game, CLUE.

Failure to Launch

A thirty something slacker suspects his parents of setting him up with his dream girl so he’ll finally vacate their home.

Trending in May

Homeschool Channel

TV Series

In these challenging times Crackle is proud to help parents and caregivers by offering their families hundreds of episodes of educational and entertaining content from such beloved brands as Baby Einstein Classics, Rev & Roll, Brain Candy TV, and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s, Animal Tales.

Additional New Movies in May

6 Bullets

7 Seconds

Alien Hunter

American Hardcore

Anacondas: Trail of Blood

Assassination Games

Attack Force

Balls Out: Gary The Tennis Coach

Bat 21

Bats

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest

Ben Hur (2010)

The Big Heat

Black Dawn (2005)

Blood and Bone

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

Boogeyman 3 (2009)

The Cable Guy

The Calling (2014)

Captain Phillips

Cirque Du Soleil: Journey of Man

Comanche Moon

The Contractor

Cops and Robbersons

Crossover (2006)

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

The Death and Life of Bobby Z

Dogtown and Z Boys

Double Platinum

Driven

End Game (2006)

An Evening With Kevin Smith 2: Evening Harder

An Evening With Kevin Smith

Fast Forward (1985)

The Foreigner (2003)

Frankenfish

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th II

Friday the 13th III

Friday the 13th V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gidget (1959)

Girl Interrupted

The Hard Corps

Hard Luck (2006)

Head In The Clouds

Higher Ground (2011)

In a Lonely Place

Jo Jo Dancer, Your Life is Calling

Johnny Mnemonic

Kill Your Darlings (2013)

Linewatch

Lockdown (2003)

Love Affair

Motives

Motives 2: Retribution

Once Upon A Time (1944)

Out For A Kill

Pistol Whipped

The Principal

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rec(2007)

Rec 2

Rise: Blood Hunter

Safe (1995)

Second in Command

Ticking Clock

Ultraviolet

Urban Justice

Additional New TV Shows in May

Israel, A Journey Through Time (Season 1) (6 episodes)

Betrayal! (Season 1) (8 episodes)

Celebrity Sweat (Season 4) (8 episodes)

Celebrity Sweat (Season 5) (9 episodes)

Celebrity Sweat (Season 6) (7 episodes)

Deadly Season (Season 1) (4 episodes)

Decoding the Ancient (Season 1) (6 episodes)

Guilty as Charged (Season 1) (8 episodes)

Merlin (Seasons 1-5, 13 episodes per season)

Merlin (Season 1) (13 episodes)

Merlin (Season 2) (13 episodes)

Merlin (Season 3) (13 episodes)

Merlin (Season 4) (13 episodes)

Merlin (Season 5) (13 episodes)

Synergetic (Season 1) (6 episodes)

Synergetic (Season 2) (6 episodes)

Professor Green: The Forgotten Class (Season 1) (2 episodes)

Snow and Ashes (Season 1) (4 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 11) (5 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 12) (4 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 14) (5 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 15) (5 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival(Season 16) (5 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 17) (5 episodes)

The Best of Stand Up at Winnipeg Comedy Festival (Season 18) (5 episodes)

The Hairy Bikers Asian Adventure (Season 1) (6 episodes)

The Naked Archaeologist (Season 1) (26 episodes)

The Naked Archaeologist (Season 2) (26 episodes)

World’s Craziest Fools (Season 1) (10 episodes)

Yummy Mummy (Season 1) (26 episodes)

