Plex and Crackle hook up to bring you more free streaming goodies

Plex and Crackle are two different streaming platforms both great in their own right. But they’re subscribing to the idea that two is better than one and in this case, they might be right. Plex and Crackle have hooked up to bring Plex users thousands more free streaming goodies on Plex’s AVOD service. If you’re a Plex user, you have access to the Plex ad-supported video-on-demand service from the sidebar of the Plex interface.

Starting today, thousands of new movies and TV shows from Crackle will be available from that interface. These options are still ad-supported so you will see an ad from time-to-time but nothing too crazy, the ads are tolerable.

Captain Phillips

Here’s what Plex and Crackle had to say about this new partnership:

For our US audiences, today we drop literally thousands of delicious free titles from our latest partner — Crackle, a leading video entertainment provider of TV and videos launched about ten years ago. Crackle brings a diverse selection of titles that enhances the Plex catalog of free movies and TV shows with well-loved titles spanning all genres and featuring today’s hottest stars, including big-screen hits such as Captain Phillips, Patriot Games, The Illusionist, and Failure to Launch. Additionally, you can now binge for free beloved TV series such as Hell’s Kitchen, Snatch, and Roseanne. Open the Movies & TV section of your app to start streaming the sweet, new Crackle titles. Plex users in the US will now be able to stream more individual movies than you can stream on Netflix — and in case you missed that word a few times it’s f-r-e-e. Plex users in the states will also enjoy all the delicious Crackle original content, such as On Point, a basketball docuseries following three high school players as they move toward their goal of an NBA career, and Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life, a reality-tinged journey through the life of Cherokee rapper and artist from Alabama, Yelawolf. And given that Plex streams to over 200 countries around the world, we’re working on new partnerships to deliver even more free streaming content to all our friends around the world in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more on that front shortly. Plex

This Plex and Crackle partnership will join movies and TV shows from the world’s biggest publishing studios, including Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, Lionsgate, and Legendary. If you don’t already have a Plex account, you can head over to Plex and sign up for one.

What do you think of this partnership? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

