Arlo teams up with Second Harvest to provide meals to vulnerable communities

There is no question that we are all going through trying times right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those trying times look different for each of us and for some it means they may have little to no food available to them. That’s where a food bank like Second Harvest comes into play. A food bank is a great place for people to access help without judgement and a great opportunity for those that have to help those that don’t. Now, Arlo and Second Harvest are giving users an opportunity to give when they make a purchase of an Arlo security camera.

You could very well donate to Second Harvest without purchasing an Arlo camera but if you’re already in the market for a security camera, this is a great way to give back. Here’s what the company had to say in a press release:

Times like these require communities and brands to come together to help those in need. This led Arlo, a leading smart home security brand, to partner with local Second Harvest food banks to help provide meals for vulnerable communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the next 90 days, every purchase of an Arlo Video Doorbell or Pro 3 Security System on Arlo.com will provide 25 meals through Second Harvest of Silicon Valley and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County. This program is in addition to Arlo’s donations of urgently-needed N95 medical masks to local hospitals in the San Jose and Cork, Ireland areas where Arlo is headquartered. With everyone doing their part to flatten the curve and practice social distancing, products like Arlo Video Doorbells and Security Systems are becoming critical communication tools. Arlo Video Doorbells and Security Systems are being utilized as people shelter-in-place for checking in on loved ones, small business security, safety notifications, and to facilitate contact-free deliveries of supplies and meals. This effort is another expression of the company’s primary mission, to provide security and protection in our communities. “Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County is so grateful to Arlo Technologies for their support of our mission to end hunger, especially now as we work to meet the increased needs of our community due to the negative economic impacts of COVID-19,” said Barbara Wartman, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

So, if you’ve been considering an Arlo product, this is a great time to pick one up and help the community as well.

