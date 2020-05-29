New on Netflix May 29-June 4: Steve Carell commands Space Force

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows this weekend and next week. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2020 and June 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 29-June4th list!

May 29

Space Force (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell.

A comedy series about the people tasked with creating Space Force, a new branch of the U.S. military. From Greg Daniels and star Steve Carell. Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal continues to travel the globe, sampling different cuisines and cultures. New episodes follow Phil as he travels to Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

June 1

Act of Valor (US)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (US)

Bad News Bears (US)

Beethoven (CA)

Black Snake Moan (CA)

The Boy (US)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (CA)

Broken City (CA)

Cape Fear

The Car (1977) (US)

Casper (US)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card (US)

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card (US)

Clueless (US)

Cocomelon: Season 1

Coraline (CA)

The Darkest Hour (CA)

The Disaster Artist (US)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

First Knight (CA)

Funny Girl (CA)

Goon (CA)

The Grudge 2 (CA)

The Healer (US)

The Help (US)

The Hunt for Red October (CA)

Inside Man (US)

Into the Wild (CA)

Jurassic Park (CA)

Kung Fu Hustle (CA)

The Lake House (US)

The Last Airbender (CA)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (CA)

Lust, Caution (US)

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (CA)

Observe and Report (US)

Priest (US)

The Queen (US)

The Road to El Dorado (CA)

Schindler’s List (CA)

The Silence of the Lambs (US)

Starship Troopers (US)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (CA)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (CA)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (CA)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (CA)

Twister (US)

U-571 (CA)

V for Vendetta (US)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (US)

West Side Story (US)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (US)

Zodiac (US)

June 2

Alone: Season 6 (US)

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help.

Jimmy and Steph bring their new baby home and dive headfirst into the world of parenting. But no worries: They’ve got a houseful of hands to help. Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1

True: Rainbow Rescue (NETFLIX FAMILY — US): True and Bartleby venture to the other side of the Neverending Rainbow to bring back Dillydally — a brave explorer who’s the Rainbow King’s best friend!

June 3

2 Fast 2 Furious (CA)

Fast & Furious (CA)

Fast & Furious 6 (CA)

Fast Five (CA)

Furious 7 (CA)

The Fast and the Furious (CA)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (CA)

Killing Gunther (US)

Lady Bird (US)

Spelling the Dream (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Following four hopeful competitors’ journeys, this documentary explores the trend of Indian Americans ruling the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999.

June 4

The 100: Season 7 (CA)

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga (NETFLIX ANIME): Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen.

Granted special entry into the Great Raitai Tournament, a poisoned Baki now faces fighters in China, where the next true Sea King will be chosen. Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu? (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Three friends in a low-income neighborhood find humor and hope in their lives as they grapple with bad boyfriends and their dysfunctional families.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 29-June 4th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? How have you been spending your self-isolation or shelter-in-place days? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.