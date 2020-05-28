Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 review: Big bass in a small package

Anker is a fairly well-known brand that makes a ton of different electronic accessories and battery banks. The company also has a division named Soundcore that has been kicking out some quality audio gear over the past few years, including our Top Pick Liberty 2 Pro. Now, they’re introducing the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 which is geared to those who love bass.

I really enjoyed the Liberty 2 Pro TWS headphones, and these less-expensive alternatives aren’t half bad, either. I am going to be upfront here and tell you right off that the sound signature on these is tuned heavily to the bass end of the spectrum. This is not my preferred sound signature, and for that, I did score them lower. But that doesn’t mean these aren’t great. For bass lovers, these are going to hit the sweet spot. All that being said, let’s get to the full Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 review.

Specifications

The Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 has the following features and specifications:

Thumping Bass : Diamond-coated composite drivers and BassUp technology deliver sound with a powerful sonic punch.

: Diamond-coated composite drivers and BassUp technology deliver sound with a powerful sonic punch. Fully Sweatproof and Waterproof : Spirit Dot 2 are protected by an ultra-waterproof casing so strong, not even sweat vapor can penetrate it.

: Spirit Dot 2 are protected by an ultra-waterproof casing so strong, not even sweat vapor can penetrate it. Zero-Pressure AirWings : The flexible, soft silicone build partially deflate to conform to your ears and give you a secure fit with unmatched comfort.

: The flexible, soft silicone build partially deflate to conform to your ears and give you a secure fit with unmatched comfort. Ultra-Stable Connection : An LDS antenna and Bluetooth 5 create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and device.

: An LDS antenna and Bluetooth 5 create an almost unbreakable link between your wireless earbuds and device. Up to 16 Hours of Playtime: Enjoy 5.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and extend to 16 hours with the charging case.

What’s In The Box

Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 true wireless headphones

Charging case

USB-A to USB-C charging cable

6 extra pair of ear tips

2 extra pair of ear wings

Manuals and documentation

In the box

Design

The design of the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 is basically the same as most other TWS headphones. They’re fairly small, actually quite a bit smaller than the Liberty 2 Pros, and very lightweight. The company says these have “zero-pressure airwings” and I have to admit, these suckers are super comfortable.

I found that the tips and “AirWings” that were already installed on them fit my ears perfectly. They slipped into the ear very easily and secured down super quick. At no point did I ever feel these would fall out of my ears. That being said, the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 are marketed for working out, which I did not use them for. Still, I think if you are using these for workouts, you should have zero issues with them falling out. They have a solid fit and they’re also fully water and sweatproof. Bonus!

The outside of each earbud has a touchpad that allows you to control your music and take calls. The case is not super small, but it’s not huge either and should fit into most pockets and purses very easily. Another great feature of the case is that, just like the Liberty 2 Pro case, it has a sliding top which makes it easy to access the earbuds with a slide of your thumb.

The back of the case has the USB-C port for charging and the front has 3 LED lights to show how much charge is left. The case is also very lightweight and feels slightly cheaper than the Liberty 2 Pro.

Overall, the design is pretty basic. I like the functionality of the case but it does feel a bit cheap. The fit and noise isolation of these is also top-notch, not to mention the great comfort level.

They are very comfy

Ease of Use

Bluetooth headphones should be pretty simple to operate for most these days. They’ve been around long enough and most users know how to pair and connect. The Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 are no different. Simply remove them from the case, go to Bluetooth settings in your device, find them in the list, and connect. Super simple.

The touchpads on the outside of each earbud give you some control over your music and calls. Here’s what to expect from these controls:

Tap right earbud twice: Play / Pause

Play / Pause Tap left earbud twice: Next track

Next track Tap right or left earbud twice: Put the current call on hold and answer

an incoming call. Can also be used to answer/end a calls

Put the current call on hold and answer an incoming call. Can also be used to answer/end a calls Tap and hold right or left earbud for 2 seconds: Rejects call, transfer a call between earphones and mobile phone or switch between held call and active call

There is no app included for these, which I am grateful for since I think apps are overkill and generally add very little.

Overall, the ease of use on the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 is super simple. No one should have any issues using these. In face, you could probably give them to your grandparents and they’d figure them out.

The case isn’t the smallest out there but it’s not huge either.

Sound

Here we are. The one area that really matters when it comes to headphones. I already mentioned that I am not a fan of huge bass or headphones with a heavy bass soundstage. But it’s difficult to be too hard on the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 as they are marketed as having “Epic Bass.” Well, they indeed do have some heavy bass.

I usually like a flat sound stage, with some tweaks to the bass and mids but not too much. So I am not keen on the low end blasting my brains out. That being said, music sounded okay on these, but of course, the bass frequencies were pushed up there. That being said, I have used other headphones that are even heavier on bass, so while I didn’t thoroughly enjoy the sound here, it wasn’t so muddy that I couldn’t take it.

Still, I know there are plenty of users out there that appreciate the bass frequencies being pushed up. For these folks, I think these are going to please you very much. As I said, I can’t fault Anker too much on the sound considering they are being honest on the packaging as to what to expect from the sound.

Overall, I’m not a huge fan of heavy bass, but I know plenty of people are and they will like these. While the bass is strong, I can hear that Anker attempted to balance the mids and highs with the heavier bass. It’s not like the other frequencies get lost, which is good.

In the case

Reception/Call Quality

Nothing to complain about here and nothing note worthy. Bluetooth 5 does its job and the quality is just great.

Battery Life

Battery life is typical here. Advertised as 5.5 hours and an additional 2 charges with the case for 16 hours total. We managed to get just about the advertised battery life, and I think it’s more than acceptable for this price range.

Price/Value

When the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 becomes available they will be priced at US$79.99, which I think is a great deal. Most TWS headphones, of this caliber, are falling in the $US69-US$119 price range so I’m happy with the price point, and I think there is plenty of value here.

Wrap Up

There’s a ton of options for TWS headphones on the market, and I think the Anker Soundcore Spirit Dot 2 is one of the better choices you can make. That is, if you’re looking for heavy bass, excellent fit, excellent noise isolation, and sweat/waterproof capability at a great price.

