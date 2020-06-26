Geeky gift ideas for your sports enthusiast

There’s a strong probability that you have at least one sports fan in your life, and depending upon your knowledge of their favorite sport, finding the right gift can be a challenge. Fortunately, most sports fans are more than eager to wear, use, or experience just about anything from their favorite team. For the exercise crowd, there are gadgets and gizmos galore to fill the shopping cart. Below we take a look at some of the more popular ideas.

JBL Flow Truly Wireless In-ear Headphones

Stay tangle-free at the gym with the Flow Truly Wireless headphones from JBL. These in-ear headphones have convenient design and exceptional quality sound. They also feature an impressive battery life.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 wireless speaker

For those who like an outdoor workout, or just like to hang out on the deck, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Wireless Speaker is a small and highly portable wireless speaker featuring a dustproof and waterproof design. Here’s a review for the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Bluetooth speaker.

Sky Q 4K Subscription Service

With an array of 4K Ultra HD sports on its menu, the Sky Q 4K Subscription Service takes an already television content market to the next level. Watch Premier League football, Formula 1, and cricket all in full 4K video.

TecTecTec VPRO 500S Rangefinder

The TecTecTec VPRO500S Rangefinder features a range of 540 yards and provides ridiculously accurate yardage for making the perfect club choice. The rangefinder’s five-star technology can not only give yardages but can detect the slope of a shot and also identify the surrounding hazards.

Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

For the money, the Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are an excellent pair of headphones. With both great sound, and a comfortable design they are ideal for tossing in the gym bag for the next workout, and the SoundSport Pulse versions even have a built-in heart rate sensor.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 5 smartwatch

In addition to being an excellent activity tracker, Apple’s latest version of the Apple Watch, the Nike+ Series 5 smartwatch can also store more music thanks to its 16GB hard drive. The Bluetooth 5.0 platform pairs wirelessly to headphones and controls playback of the music on your smartphone.

View Quest Blighty portable DAB radio

The View Quest Blighty portable DAB/FM radio is a budget-friendly, portable radio with decent sound. Its ideal size is perfect for those who are looking for a sporting fix while on the move.

Anker PowerCore II portable charger

There’s nothing worse than having your phone die halfway through your workout, leaving you to finish without your music. The Anker PowerCoreII portable charger is the answer to keep things going with an affordable 10,000mAh power bank. Anker’s own fast-charging tech works fast so you won’t have to wait too long to get back up and running again.

Lululemon Early Embark Duffel

The Lululemon Early Embark Duffel is designed for the weekend trip, or for the office travel commute. Able to fit a laptop up to 15 inches, or just some sweaty workout gear and a water bottle, the water-repellent bag is good for everyday essentials and more. There are two handle options for some easy carrying options.

Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device

Perfect for combating those aches and pains, or soreness from the gym the Hypervolt Vibration Massage Device is a high-powered massager that is designed to relieve muscle soreness and stiffness, or just that knot that won’t go away.

Nike Adventure Club

In its first-ever sneaker subscription service directed at kids, Nike has created the ultimate gift for kids ages two through 10 with the Nike Adventure Club. Included in each box is also an Adventure Kit with activities that are designed to empower kids to move, and inspire them to play and explore.

Polar Vantage M

A top-level fitness watch, the Polar Vantage M is made for the runner or extra-active person that is looking for a built-in wrist-based heart sensor. With an extra long battery life of up to 30 hours of training time, the tracker effectively separates muscle load, cardio load and perceived load.

Swell Teakwood Shaker Set

For the tailgating crowd, or just the cocktail enthusiast, there is the Swell Teakwood Shaker St that contains a stainless steel jigger, that matches the material from the Swell water bottle. With vacuum insulation and a copper layer, the cup eliminates condensation to keep from creating a mess along with keeping drinks ice cold or steaming hot.

Jabra Sport Elite Active 45e Headphones

Targeted for those who are into the active lifestyle, the Jabra Sport Elite Active 45e earbuds produce excellent sound quality for music during a workout and are easily transitioned to a phone call when necessary. Slippage is not an issue with the Jabras as the buds feature hooks and wings that fit snugly to guarantee a secure fit around ears of every shape.

OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Made from high-tech aircraft-grade aluminum the Ocupa Rechargeable Hand Warmers provide a level of exquisite comfort during those cold games. A smooth and warm, portable, and compact design is perfect to keep in one hand with anti-skid material built-in. Three fast-heating levels are available with the press of a switch and provide instant warmth, and with a 5200 mAh lithium rechargeable battery with USB-C charging port, you’re ensured to keep warm through the whole game. Also, when charged it can also be used as a power bank to charge your electronic device at any time.

YETI Roadie 20 Cooler

The benchmark for keeping things cold, YETI now offers the Roadie 20 Cooler in nine different colors, with a capacity of up to 14 cans. Known as the ultimate cooler for tailgating, camping, and boating, the ice will stay cold all day, no matter the temperature, with no melting, leaking or broken latches to worry about.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

If you’re looking for a sleek and stylish way to reach all of your fitness goals, the Galaxy Watch Active2 features a heart-rate monitoring system along with a built-in sleep tracker, stress level monitor as part of its ability to track up to 39 distinct activities. The device automatically tracks seven of the most popular activities, running, cycling, walking, rowing, dynamic workouts, elliptical training, and swimming.

Smart Coach Radar App System

For the baseball or softball players wanting an accurate gauge of their pitching speed, the Smart Coach Radar App System is the first affordable, complete speed and video training system made available for the mass market. The system empowers coaches, parents, and athletes in many sports with the ability to create and share a digital record of their progress. The system isn’t only great for use at practices and games, or at indoor training academies, but makes for an essential tool for development while at home in the backyard, or in the garage while working on their game.

