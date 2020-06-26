Streaming free on IMDb TV July 2020

Goodbye June and hello July! It is time to clear out the old and bring in the new on IMDb TV for July. Here we run down everything that’s coming to IMDb TV in July 2020 so you can make your binge-watching plans.

IMDb TV is a free service you can watch online or on devices like Fire TV and some Smart TVs. The service does have some ad breaks, and that’s how it remains free, but those are pretty tolerable. So without further ado, here is what is streaming free on IMDb TV for July 2020!

What’s On IMDb TV In July 2020?

Star Trek Movie Marathon

In July, host a Star Trek movie marathon as IMDb TV is the exclusive free streaming home to 8 Star Trek films including Star Trek Beyond, starring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, Star Trek Generations, and Star Trek: Nemesis.

Binge-worthy TV

Starting July 1, IMDb TV drops all seasons and episodes of the historical drama Spartacus, the crime drama Unforgettable, the romantic comedy series Ugly Betty and dramas The Client List and Magic City.

Family Friendly Titles

IMDb TV has a variety of options for your summer family movie nights with Charlotte’s Web, Arthur Christmas, How to Eat Fried Worms, Rock Dog, Stuart Little 2, The Golden Compass, The Little Vampire, The Next Karate Kid, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Miracles From Heaven, The Pirates! Band of Misfits and Monster House.

Action Adventure Movies

Looking for an action-adventure or thriller, July IMDB TV movie additions include Patriot’s Day, The Last Witch Hunter, Sherlock Holmes, The Mask of Zorro, Con Air, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Patriot Games, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and more!

Complete List Of What’s Coming To IMDb TV In July 2020:

TV Series Starting July 1 (all seasons):

Movies Starting July 1

Movie Starting July 5

Movie Starting July 9

Movie Starting July 10

What do you think of what’s streaming free on IMDb TV for July 2020? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.