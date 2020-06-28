What’s leaving Netflix July 2020: Solo, Ant-Man, Back to the Future, and more…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in July. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a couple of days left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!
While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Matrix Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in June!
NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in July.
July 1, 2020
- A Quiet Place (CA)
July 4, 2020
- Blue Valentine (US)
July 5, 2020
- The Fosters: Season 1-5 (US)
- The Iron Lady (US)
July 8, 2020
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
July 9, 2020
- 47 Metres Down (US)
July 11, 2020
- A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (US)
- The Adderall Diaries (US)
- Enemy (US)
- Ginger & Rosa (US)
- Locke (US)
- The Spectacular Now (US)
- Under the Skin (US)
July 12, 2020
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (US)
July 15, 2020
- Forks Over Knives (US)
July 18, 2020
- A Most Violent Year (US)
- Laggies (US)
- Life After Beth (US)
- Obvious Child (US)
- Room (US)
- Tusk (US)
July 21, 2020
- Bolt (US)
- Inglourious Basterds (US)
July 25, 2020
- Dark Places (US)
- Ex Machina (US)
- Mississippi Grind (US)
July 26, 2020
- Country Strong (US)
July 28, 2020
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Her (US)
July 29, 2020
- The Incredibles 2 (US)
July 31, 2020
- Back to the Future (US)
- Back to the Future Part II (US)
- Back to the Future Part III (US)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (US)
- Casper (US)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (US)
- Chernobyl Diaries (US)
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (US)
- The Edge of Seventeen (US)
- Freedom Writers (US)
- The Godfather (CA)
- The Godfather: Part II (CA)
- The Godfather: Part III (CA)
- Godzilla (US)
- Guess Who (US)
- Hancock (US)
- Hitch (US)
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (CA)
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (CA)
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (CA)
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (CA)
- The Interview (US)
- Jarhead (US)
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (US)
- Jarhead 3: The Siege (US)
- Open Season (US)
- The Pianist (US)
- The Pursuit of Happyness (US)
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 (US)
- Resident Evil: Extinction (US)
- Romeo Must Die (US)
- Salt (US)
- Scary Movie 2 (US)
- Searching for Sugar Man (US)
- Sex and the City 2 (US)
- Stuart Little (US)
- Twister (US)
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory(US)
What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in July? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.
Last Updated on