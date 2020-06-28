What’s leaving Netflix July 2020: Solo, Ant-Man, Back to the Future, and more…

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in July. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a couple of days left in the month, you might want to catch these before they leave!

While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Matrix Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in June!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in July.

July 1, 2020

A Quiet Place (CA)

July 4, 2020

Blue Valentine (US)

July 5, 2020

The Fosters: Season 1-5 (US)

The Iron Lady (US)

July 8, 2020

Solo: A Star Wars Story

July 9, 2020

47 Metres Down (US)

July 11, 2020

A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III (US)

The Adderall Diaries (US)

Enemy (US)

Ginger & Rosa (US)

Locke (US)

The Spectacular Now (US)

Under the Skin (US)

July 12, 2020

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain (US)

July 15, 2020

Forks Over Knives (US)

July 18, 2020

A Most Violent Year (US)

Laggies (US)

Life After Beth (US)

Obvious Child (US)

Room (US)

Tusk (US)

July 21, 2020

Bolt (US)

Inglourious Basterds (US)

July 25, 2020

Dark Places (US)

Ex Machina (US)

Mississippi Grind (US)

July 26, 2020

Country Strong (US)

July 28, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Her (US)

July 29, 2020

The Incredibles 2 (US)

July 31, 2020

Back to the Future (US)

Back to the Future Part II (US)

Back to the Future Part III (US)

Can’t Hardly Wait (US)

Casper (US)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (US)

Chernobyl Diaries (US)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (US)

The Edge of Seventeen (US)

Freedom Writers (US)

The Godfather (CA)

The Godfather: Part II (CA)

The Godfather: Part III (CA)

Godzilla (US)

Guess Who (US)

Hancock (US)

Hitch (US)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (CA)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (CA)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (CA)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (CA)

The Interview (US)

Jarhead (US)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (US)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (US)

Open Season (US)

The Pianist (US)

The Pursuit of Happyness (US)

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1 (US)

Resident Evil: Extinction (US)

Romeo Must Die (US)

Salt (US)

Scary Movie 2 (US)

Searching for Sugar Man (US)

Sex and the City 2 (US)

Stuart Little (US)

Twister (US)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory(US)

