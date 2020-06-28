YouTube’s group ads feature is actually pretty nice

As much as we hate having to deal with advertising, most of us know that websites and YouTube channels often need ads for revenue. Without ads, it’s nearly impossible for many content creators to continue doing what they do. This is why, I think, YouTube’s new group ads feature is actually pretty nice.

While YouTube does offer a premium tier of its service which removes all ads from your YouTube experience, not everyone wants to pay yet another monthly fee for a streaming service that is essentially free. Recently, YouTube has introduced a new feature for non-premium users called group ads.

When you click on a video, a prompt comes up asking if you’d like to group ads or not. If you choose to group them, then the ads will all play at once, back-to-back. From my experience, there are usually four total ads with two of them being full length ads, and two of them being skippable ads. There were a few instances where all of them were skippable.

Yes please!

I used to pay for YouTube Premium but the bills started adding up after seeing how many streaming services we were paying for. So I went back to YouTube basic and just dealt with the ads. This new group ads feature is nice because when I am watching a 15-minute video, I can just get all of the ads out of the way upfront and not deal with them interfering with the content I am watching. I watch a lot of guitar videos that can be lengthy.

Sure, not everyone is going to appreciate this new feature, and I know for certain not everyone likes ads period. But for some of us, I think the group ads feature is working out pretty well.

