TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS Earbuds review: Affordable with great sound

We’ve reviewed TaoTronics products in the past and they’ve scored pretty well in those reviews, but we haven’t had the chance to review true wireless earbuds from the company. The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS have advanced noise cancelling technology, have up to 30-hours battery life with the charging case, IPX8 waterproof, and more. Check out my full review of the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS Earbuds below.

Specifications

The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS Earbuds has the following features and specifications:

Model Number: TT-BH079

TT-BH079 Audio Codec: SBC, AAC

SBC, AAC Playtime: 8hrs, up to 30hrs total with charging case

8hrs, up to 30hrs total with charging case Noise Reduction: Up to 40dB

Up to 40dB Waterproof: IPX

IPX Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Bluetooth Range: Up to 20m/66ft

Up to 20m/66ft Dimensions: 2.6 x 1.6 x 1.1 inches

What’s in the box

TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS

Charging case

6x ear tips

4x ear hook

USB-C charging cable

User guide

Quick starter guide

Design

The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS have a unique design over other true wireless earbuds that I’ve reviewed in the past. These buds are shaped, more or less, like an ear and I found that to be fairly unique. The TaoTronics logo is subtly etched on the touchable backplate of the earbuds. There is a gold piece at the bottom that is there purely for looks and serves no function whatsoever.

Flipping the SoundLiberty 79 TWS over, you’ll see that each earbud has an “L” or an “R” guiding you as to what ear it should go into. At the top is a security ear hook that will help the SoundLiberty 79 fit in your ear better. You’ll also see extended eartips that will also keep the earbuds fitting securely in your ear if you’re working out or running. Lastly, there are gold connection plates that work with the case for charging the earbuds.

Front side of SoundLiberty 79 showing TaoTronics logo

The case is similar to some other truly wireless earbuds out there. You’re getting an oval-ish shaped case with the TaoTronics logo on the top. The middle is cut all the way around a certain way with a slight lip allowing you to open the case at any angle. Just below that are four LED lights letting the user know how much battery life is left in the case’s battery. The back side only has a USB Type-C port for charging the case, while the left and right sides are bare. The bottom of the case has the usual FCC info along with the model number.

As for the inside of the case, you’ll see the earbuds neatly placed in their respective left and right spots. There’s an “L” and an “R” showing which earbud you should place in what spot. Underneath the earbuds are two gold connector pins that charge the SoundLiberty 79 via the connection plates on the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS.

SoundLiberty 79 sitting inside charging case

I did run into an issue where the right earbud wouldn’t fit in my ear when placing it in and took more than a few tries to get it to fully fit securely. After getting it secured in my ear it felt like it was pushing all the way to my eardrum causing some discomfort. The left ear constantly felt loose even though it was sitting in my ear just fine. This issue may not affect everyone as we all have different ears and fitting will vary.

Ease of Use

While using the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS for the first time, you’ll need to pair them through your Bluetooth capable device. To do that, take both earbuds out of the case and place them in your ear. From there go to your devices Bluetooth settings and wait for “TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79” to show up on the list and tap the name. Both devices will pair within seconds allowing you to start listening to your favorite music or shows.

There are some touch controls when it comes to changing songs, raising the volume, and activating your phone’s voice assistant. The touch controls on the SoundLiberty 79 TWS are as follows:

Tap once on left earbud: Volume down

Volume down Tap once on right earbud: Volume up

Volume up Tap twice on left/right earbud: Play/pause

Play/pause Tap three times on left earbud: Repeat song

Repeat song Tap three times on right earbud: Skip a song

Skip a song Tap once on left/right earbud: Answer incoming calls

Answer incoming calls Tap and hold for 2 seconds: End call

End call Tap and hold for 2 seconds: Decline an incoming call

Decline an incoming call Tap and hold 2 seconds left/right earbud: Activate voice assistant

The controls may be confusing at first since most TWS earbuds have volume control through a connected device, and the play/pause is done with a single tap. But the learning curve is small.

Sound Quality

Having reached the Sound Quality portion of the review, you’ll be glad to hear that the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS did well when it came to listening to music or watching videos.

Backside of TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 showing ear hooks, gel ear tips, and gold connector plates

The sound stage of these earbuds is more than acceptable for this price point. There was no distortion or break up of the signal at reasonable volumes. I didn’t test at max volume as I value my hearing and found no reason to elevate the volume beyond 60%.

The tuning of these earbuds is nearly flat but there is some noticeable bass boost here. If you’re into heavy bass, these may not be for you. If you like the bass to be boosted slightly but not in your face, then these should fit the bill. The highs and mids are well balanced giving the music an overall even sound with the exception of slightly boosted bass frequencies.

Call Quality

The short of it on this portion of the review: call quality wasn’t the best. What I mean is that some calls people could hear other people talking around me but couldn’t understand what I was saying most of the time. Other times I could be in my room and people would tell me that I sounded super close and muffled to the point where I had to repeat myself often. When it came to other background noises, those were drowned out if they were lower in intensity such as typing on a keyboard or a baby playing with toys in a different room. When it came to hearing others talking, I could hear them clearly without any problems.

I’ve been on plenty of phone calls to know that often times, this is just how it is with earbuds. It’s unfortunate but at the end of the day, these should be used as nothing more than earbuds for music and I don’t recommend them for phone calls.

Battery Life

Battery life is coming in at 8 hours of playback time for the earbuds and 22 hours extra — thanks to the charging case. This gives you a total of 30 hours of playtime. It’s safe to say that I was able to get fairly close to 8 hours when using just the earbuds after charging them each time. Phone calls drained the battery more than listening to only music or watching videos but getting close to 8 hours is still good.

As for getting the full 30 hour playback time, it boils down to how often I was on a phone call or playing music but I did get around 26-28 hours altogether. That’s still more than enough for most.

Price/Value

If you’re looking to purchase the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS you can get them from the TaoTronics website for US$54.99 or Amazon for US$49.99. For what you’re getting, even with the few issues I had, these truly wireless earbuds are priced appropriately.

Wrap Up

Overall, the TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 TWS are good true wireless earbuds with an affordable price tag, great sound, and long-lasting battery life. These are probably not the best of the best, but they’re near or on par with most.

Nailed it Cool design

Long battery life

Affordable price

Great sound Needs work Bad call quality

