OWC announces Envoy Express: Thunderbolt 3 certified bus-powered portable storage enclosure

The OWC Envoy Express is shorter than a ballpoint pen and weighs only 3.3 ounces, it sports a rugged anodized aluminum pocket-sized enclosure and laptop mounting system that you can take just about anywhere you go. For the first time ever in the history of Thunderbolt, users can buy a bus-powered Thunderbolt certified enclosure and install their own drive in it.

Here are some quick features and specifications of the OWC Envoy Express:

From OWC’s website.

Finally, a DIY kit that allows users to break free of pre-configured choice limits in order to build a pocket-sized storage solution that meets their specific needs. And rebuild it anytime those needs change. Equally revolutionary is the included slide mount. This surface-safe removable drive holder allows the user to slide the Envoy Express onto the back of a laptop screen for out-of-the-way mobile use convenience. More options. More usability. More functionality….first and only from OWC. Build the Envoy Express with a brand-new drive for a fast boot drive. Retask an existing drive replaced during an upgrade for added storage and backup capacity. Or, use Envoy Express to regain access to files on a drive removed from an inoperable machine. Whatever the reason for building a bus-powered Thunderbolt™ enclosure, Envoy Express has the power to make it happen. Whether you want to backup your growing photo and music libraries, share files, play your favorite games and movies anywhere, or even want to capture and edit up to 8K video, the Envoy Express can do it all. And it’s built to support super-fast sustained data transfer rates up to 1553MB/s…often faster than a machine’s internal drive performance! Designed to support any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD, the Envoy Express gives users the freedom of flexibility to use any drive today – including OWC Aura SSDs up to 4.0TB capacity – as well as being ready for tomorrow’s 8.0TB, 16TB and future capacities without limit. OWC

You can pre-order the OWC Envoy Express Thunderbolt 3 enclosure for US$68 on the company’s website for a limited time. When pre-orders are done, the price will go up to the MSRP of US$79.99. You can also check out some of the company’s other fantastic products there as well.

