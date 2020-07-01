Marshall introduces Emberton, a slick-looking compact Bluetooth speaker

Marshall has a Bluetooth speaker or two on its roster and we’ve loved the ones we’ve had the chance to review. Now, the company has added another Bluetooth speaker to its stable, the slick-looking, and compact Emberton. The Emberton is designed to be taken just about anywhere and can easily fit into a bag or backpack. Not only are you getting portability but you’re also getting that classic Marshall sound.

Emberton utilizes “True Stereophonic,” a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton combines signature Marshall sound with IPX7 water-resistance and 20+ hours of portable playtime, which makes it a great portable solution.

Small yet powerful.

Emberton is tough and resilient. With its silicone exterior and solid metal grille, it boasts an extremely durable and easy-to-use design. It weighs just 0.7 kg and can fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect compact speaker to take with you. Plus, its IPX7 water-resistance rating means you can submerge Emberton in 1 m of water for a period of up to 30 minutes. It’s “park-certified” and good to go. Emberton delivers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its compact size and rugged durability make it perfect to take with you. Emberton can be quickly charged, with 20 minutes giving you 5 hours of playtime. The battery indicator on the top of the speaker makes it easy to keep an eye on the battery level. If you’re ever caught out without power, just quick-charge Emberton with the included USB-C cable.

The Marshall Emberton Bluetooth speaker has the following features and specifications:

Dimensions: 68 x 160 x 76 mm / 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99 in

Weight: 0.7 kg / 24.6 oz

Amplifier: Class D 2 X 10 W

Max SPL: 87 dB SPL @ 1 m

Frequency Range: 60 Hz – 20 kHz

Mains Input Voltage: 100–240 V

Suggested Retail: US$149

