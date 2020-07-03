SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch review: Officially licensed branded storage comes at a cost

The Nintendo Switch has an external microSD card slot for storage expansion. It supports microSDXC cards as well (with a software update), allowing for memory cards of up to 2TB to be used. Our SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch review takes a look at the 128GB version of their new Switch branded expansion cards. Read on for the full review!

Specifications

The SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch has the following features and specifications:

Incredible speeds in a microSDXC card officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite systems

Instantly add 64GB/128GB/256GB (1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less) storage to your system

Spend less time waiting and more time playing with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s (write speeds up to 60MB/s on 64GB card)

Store your downloaded games, screenshots and video captures in one place so you can travel light

Lifetime limited warranty

What’s in the box

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch

Design

A microSDXC card can really only come in one design as it is a standardized format. That being said, it’s the size of a microSD card. The top of our review card was red with white lettering printed on it. The lettering consisted of the SanDisk logo, the Nintendo Switch logo, the microSDXC logo, 128 for size, and a white Mario Super Mushroom. In addition, SanDisk states that the card itself is water, temperature, shock, and x-ray proof.

The SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch.

As our review sample was the 128GB size, it is red with the iconic white Mario Super Mushroom printed on it. You can also get a white/gold 64GB version with the Zelda Hylian Crest design and a yellow/black 256GB capacity card with the Super Mario Super Star. Unfortunately, you can’t see the design once the card is in your Nintendo Switch and in use but hey, at least you know you’ve got a cool design on your card!

Ease of Use

As with any microSD card you’ll be using with the Nintendo Switch, using the SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch is a no brainer. Simply lift the kickstand and insert the microSDXC card into the card slot. NOTE: Once the microSDXC card is inserted, a system update will be necessary for microSDXC compatibility. An Internet connection is required to perform this system update and the update was seamless, if you don’t already have it.

The SanDisk microSDXC for Nintendo Switch is easy to install in the Nintendo Switch.

Performance

The SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch is a UHS Speed Class 1 (UHS-1) card and is rated for up to 100MB/s read and up to 90MB/s write speed. I did run a few speed tests with the card inserted into an SD card adapter on a laptop and it did come pretty close to those stated speeds.

As far as Nintendo Switch performance is concerned, games ran just fine when installed to the microSDXC card as opposed to the internal storage. While I’ve tried to find the exact read/write speeds of the Nintendo Switch’s internal storage, I’ve come up empty-handed. That being said, neither myself nor my son noticed any discernable difference in game load speed or playability when installed to the microSDXC card. Of course, you don’t have to use it just in the Nintendo Switch but can also use it in other devices with microSDXC card support like cameras or smartphones.

Price/Value

Even being officially licensed, you are paying a premium. The MSRP for the three starts at US$19.99/CA$32.22 for 64GB, US$34.99/CA$36.79 for 128GB, and US$54.99/CA$78.58 for 256GB. For comparison, a SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC card will only set you back US$21/CA$28.

The cards are on sale on both Amazon.com and Amazon.ca at the moment, allowing you to save a few dollars on a couple of the variations.

If you own a Nintendo Switch and are a huge Nintendo fan, the SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch will definitely be up your alley. While more expensive than equivalent options, it is officially licensed and Nintendo-branded while offering decent gameplay on your Nintendo Switch.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn a commission for purchases made using them. Read more on our disclaimer page.

SanDisk microSDXC card for Nintendo Switch US$19.99+/ CA$32.22+ Design 10.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Performance 10.0/10

















Price/Value 8.0/10

















Nailed it Pretty cool Nintendo-specific designs Needs work Pricier than non-branded options Purchase from Amazon (US) Purchase from Amazon (CA)