New on Netflix July 3-9: A few titles to get you through the long weekend

Happy (belated) Canada Day and happy Fourth of July! If you’re looking for something to watch this long weekend, Netflix is adding a few new shows between July 3-9th. In case you missed it, here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2020.

NOTE: Titles without a U.S. or CA designation after it are coming to both countries while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 3-9th list.

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club (NETFLIX FAMILY): Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all-around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities, and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment, and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer.

Netflix’s new series The Baby-Sitters Club is based on the best-selling book series, that follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph), and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as the middle-schoolers start their babysitting business in the town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Rounding out the cast, Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the selfless single-mother of Kristy Thomas and love interest of all-around good guy Watson Brewer, played by Mark Feuerstein. Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities, and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment, and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert (Glow) as showrunner and Lucia Aniello (Broad City) as executive producer. Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime.

When Lidia’s biggest rival uses a prison camp to enact revenge, Lidia and her friends become even more defiant in their fight against Franco’s regime. Desperados (NETFLIX FILM): A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme.

A panicked young woman (Nasim Pedrad) and her two best friends (Anna Camp & Sarah Burns) fly to Mexico to delete a ranting email she sent to her new boyfriend. On arrival, they run into her former beau (Lamorne Morris), who soon gets caught up in their frantic scheme. JU-ON: Origins (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.

A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago. Southern Survival (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): The BattlBox crew tests out a variety of products designed to help people survive dangerous situations, including fires, explosions, and intruders.

July 4

The Girl on the Train (CA)

July 5

ONLY (US)

July 6

A Kid From Coney Island

Crazy Rich Asians (CA)

The Nun (CA)

July 7

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax (US)

July 8

The Long Dumb Road (US)

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope.

Astrologer Walter Mercado, with 120 million viewers at his peak, was sui generis: a peacock in macho culture, a naive biz whiz, a courier of hope. Stateless (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat, and a struggling dad — cross paths.

At an Australian immigration detention center, four strangers — a troubled woman, an anguished refugee, a bureaucrat, and a struggling dad — cross paths. Was It Love? (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself.

When four very different men appear in her life, a single mother who hasn’t dated in years begins to rediscover love — and herself. Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (NETFLIX ANIME): After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago.

After catastrophic earthquakes devastate Japan, one family’s resolve is tested on a journey of survival through the sinking archipelago. The Protector: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL): Vizier and the Immortals rule over modern Istanbul, Hakan travels to the past to stop a war, and Zeynep undergoes a powerful transformation.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 3-9th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What are you going to be binging on this weekend? Let us know in the comments below or on Google+, Twitter, or Facebook.