Kinzoo could be a better alternative to Facebook Messenger for kids

There is no arguing that digital media and communication is our future and our children have been growing up with it for the past several years. The challenge for parents in this new digital world, is protecting their young ones from content and users that do not align with their values. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and other apps, just weren’t designed with kids in mind. Kinzoo is offering an alternative for parents who want their kids to be connected but in a safer more controlled manner.

While it is true that Facebook offers a Messenger app for kids, the reality is, there are still privacy concerns with even the Facebook kids’ apps. Kinzoo says they’re offering a better experience for families and kids who want tighter privacy and security settings.

Kinzoo turns screen time into family time. Kids, parents, and extended family come together on this single private platform—sharing experiences and making memories that wouldn’t otherwise exist. This is a trusted introduction to technology that eases the screen time struggle by giving kids a constructive, skill-building outlet to learn, create, connect. And, it’s a way for kids to deepen social relationships with friends, preparing them to respect others, think critically and be good digital citizens when they grow up. And this is just the beginning. Kinzoo is COPPA certified and we want to position ourselves as a more trustworthy alternative of Facebook Messenger Kids. Kinzoo

This is a very interesting app and if you’re seeking to protect your kids’ privacy and keep unwanted content from their eyes, this might work for you. The app would need to be installed on the child’s device as well as the device of the people they wish to communicate with. If you’re interested in trying it out, you can check out the company’s website to download it and read more about both the company and the app.

