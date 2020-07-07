The TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are coming to Canada July 10

It’s been a few months since TCL introduced its 10 Pro and 10L smartphones. They were released here in the United States and we recently reviewed the 10 Pro with the 10L review coming soon. We came away with a positive impression and we think TCL has the chops to deliver some great devices in the future.

Now, both of these TCL phones will be coming to Canada on Bell, Koodo, Virgin Mobile, and TELUS. Given the massive price tags of Apple and Google’s phones, the TCL offerings should please a pretty large swath of Canadians who just can’t see the sense in paying upwards of CA$1000 for a smartphone.

The quad camera strip on the back of the TCL 10 Pro Android smartphone.

We are excited to share that the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L are coming to Canada, beginning July 10 on Bell, TELUS, Virgin Mobile, and Koodo. The pair of premium, yet affordable Android smartphones are a part of TCL Mobile’s official brand introduction into the Canadian market. The devices leverage TCL’s product ecosystem by providing high-resolution displays and next-generation visual technology. To celebrate the launch, from July 10 – July 16, Canadians can purchase a TCL 10 Pro from Best Buy and qualify for a free 43” TCL TV – a value of $319.99 CAD. In order to qualify, customers need to purchase the TCL 10 Pro between July 10-16, register at www.tclpromo.ca by July 31, and keep the device (the validation of which will be conducted by the carrier). TCL

We’ve also reviewed one of TCL’s TVs in the past and those are also impressive, so congrats to whoever wins that. Here is the pricing for both of these smartphones as provided by TCL:

Bell TCL 10L $350 CAD (Monthly: $13.17) TCL 10 Pro $700 CAD (Monthly: $25.23)

TELUS TCL 10L $345 CAD (Monthly: $13) TCL 10 Pro $665 CAD (Monthly: $26)



What do you think of these new smartphones from TCL coming to Canada? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.