Fender updates its Players Series offering four new guitar and bass models

Fender’s Player Series has been around for a few years and it is seeing some updates here in 2020. Along with the updates to the Player Series, it also sees four new guitar and bass models being introduced into the series. We actually have our hands on the new Fender Mustang 90 in Burgundy Mist Metallic and we’ll have a full review in the near future.

The Players Series are built for players who want of taking their music to the next level, these guitars have that signature sound and classic look that have helped shape popular music and they fall in the US$599.99 – US$749.99 price-range. So they are super affordable! Fender Player Series guitars and basses very well respected and a legitimate choice of instrument.

Here’s a quick list of what’s new on the Fender Players Series:

New pickups for legendary vintage tones heard on some of the world’s most influential records

Updated body radii for improved comfort and feel

22-fret necks for extended range

Upgraded bridges for improved performance and easier setup

New colors, our classic logo and “F”-stamped neck plate for a more authentic Fender look

In 2020, Fender expanded the Player Series line to include four more Fender models – Mustang, Mustang Bass PJ, Mustang 90, and Duo-Sonic – offering a distinctive take on the classic models, perfect for players looking to express their unique sound and style.

The four new models, the Mustang, Mustang Bass PJ, Mustang 90, and Duo-Sonic look fantastic. We have the Mustang 90 in-house for review in the near future.

The new Fender Player Series models.

Here’s the list of the entire Fender Players Series, it is extensive:

Player Stratocaster

Player Stratocaster Left-Hand

Player Stratocaster HSS

Player Stratocaster HSH

Player Stratocaster Plus Top

Player Stratocaster Plus Top HSS

Player Stratocaster Floyd Rose HSS

Player Telecaster

Player Telecaster Left-Hand

Player Telecaster HH

Player Jazzmaster

Player Jaguar

Player Jaguar Bass

Player Precision Bass

Player Precision Bass Left-Hand

Player Jazz Bass

Player Jazz Bass Left-Hand

Player Jazz Bass Fretless

Player Jazz Bass V

Player Duo Sonic

Player Mustang

Player Mustang Bass PJ

Player Mustang 90

