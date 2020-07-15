Audeze Penrose wireless gaming headset designed for Xbox Series X & PlayStation 5

“We’re excited to finally offer gamers a true wireless planar headset. Penrose is a huge leap forward for wireless console gaming audio and we can’t wait for people to hear it.” Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram

Joining other high-end Audeze gaming headphones like the LCD-GX and Mobius, the Penrose features the company’s award-winning 100mm planar magnetic drivers. Voice is a key component of gaming and the headset also includes a broadcast-quality microphone with built-in noise filters.

In order to be forward compatible with next-gen consoles, the Penrose comes with a 2.4GHz USB dongle. When used, the dongle will provide a low-latency lossless wireless connection to the Series X and PlayStation 5. The headset also supports Bluetooth 5.0 with SBC and AAC codec support for even more compatibility.

To recap, key features of the Audeze Penrose include:

Audeze 100mm planar magnetic drivers

Broadcast quality microphone

2.4GHz lossless low-latency wireless

Bluetooth 5.0 (SBC and AAC)

Audeze HQ mobile and desktop app with custom EQ and sidetone toggling

There will be two versions of the Penrose wireless planar magnetic gaming headset. The first will be compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Mac desktops. The second, dubbed the Penrose X, will be compatible with the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Windows computers.

The Audeze Penrose (left) and Penrose X wireless gaming headsets.

Expected to ship in September, the Penrose wireless gaming headset will retail for US$299. However, the first 1000 preorders will receive a $50 discount, bringing the price down to $249. You can preorder today on the Audeze website.

What do you think about the Audeze Penrose wireless gaming headset? Will you be picking one up for your next-gen console? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.