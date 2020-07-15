For a limited time snag select totallee cases for shipping only

totallee cases are some of the best minimal cases you can lay your hands on. Some of you may have never used totallee cases but may have wanted to at least try them. Well, there’s no time like now because the company is running a deal on select models where you only need to pay shipping costs to get it.

With the iPhone 12 and most-likely new Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy models coming, totallee cases is looking to make room for new inventory.

For a very limited time, anyone who uses code GIFTED at checkout can get one of the following cases for FREE (just pay the shipping costs):

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max ( excluding leather cases )

) Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL ( excluding leather cases )

) Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+

This special code expires 7/20/20. All sales with code GIFTED are final. Only valid in the U.S. and Canada. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. So be sure to be quick as you only have 5 days left to grab this deal. Not to mention supplies are limited and you’ll want to jump in there and get one before they’re gone!

Be sure to head over to the totallee cases website to order yours and check out some of the other offerings the company has, like its wireless charger, which is pretty fantastic.

The totallee wireless charger is slim and works great.

What do you think of totallee cases? Do you like minimal cases? Are you going to order one of these just to check out if you’d like something this thin and minimal? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.