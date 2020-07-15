Samsung’s Black Friday in July TV deals are here

Black Friday in July is a play on the November shopping day that brings savings to consumers’ pockets. Samsung’s Black Friday in July features some decent savings on some of Samsung’s best TVs and even a few soundbars. We’ve reviewed plenty of Samsung TVs and have found them to be some of the best on the market.

On this Black Friday in July list you’ll find a few of Samsung’s 8K and 4K TV offerings as well as some deals on their lifestyle TV “The Frame.” Check out the full list of the savings you can take advantage of below:

8K TVs: 82” Q800: Save $1,300 75” Q800: Save $700 75” Q900: Save $500 65” Q800: Save $500 65” Q900: Save $500

4K TVs: 85” Q90: Save $1,300 75” Q90: Save $800 65” Q90: Save $700 85” Q80: Save $700 75” Q80: Save $500 65” Q80: Save $300 55” Q90: Save $300 85” Q70: Save $300 82” Q70: Save $200 49” Q80: Save $200 55” Q80: Save $100 75” Q70: Save $100 85” Q60: Save $100 75” Q60: Save $100 65” Q60: Save $100 58” Q60: Save $100

The Frame TVs: 75”: Save $400 65”: Save $200 55”: Save $200 50”: Save $200 43”: Save $100

Soundbars: Q70: Save $300 Q800: Save $200



Samsung’s Black Friday in July is exactly what it sounds like – consumers can enjoy the year’s biggest savings on Samsung TVs right now! As we continue to spend more time at home, we’ve seen how Samsung TVs can help play an even more essential role in our daily lives. As a center for entertainment from streaming to gaming, a source for news and even as a hub for exercise and wellness, now is the best time to check out the Black Friday holiday pricing across our Samsung 8K, 4K and Lifestyle TV Lineup! Samsung

Samsung has also announced its new Terrace line of TVs which can be mounted in your outdoor entertainment space, perfect for your backyard gatherings. The Terrace line isn’t included in the Black Friday in July deals but it’s pretty cool.

These deals are going on until July 26th so be sure to check out Samsung’s website for more on how to take advantage of them!

