The Intel Samsung Galaxy Book S now available in the U.S.

If you’ve been waiting to get your American fingers on the Samsung Galaxy Book S, well, you can now. Samsung has announced that the Galaxy Book S with an Intel processor is officially available in the United States.

The new Galaxy Book S with Intel processor starts at US$949 and here are the features Samsung is touting:

Super slim!

Powerful performance : Galaxy Book S is the first device powered by the new Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, giving users exceptional performance to handle the most demanding tasks.

: Galaxy Book S is the first device powered by the new Intel Core processor with Intel Hybrid Technology, giving users exceptional performance to handle the most demanding tasks. Built for portability: At just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point, the ultra-slim profile means users can easily take the Galaxy Book S around the house with them as they work, or for a break outside – Outdoor Mode instantly boosts brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut.

At just 950g and only 11.8mm at its thickest point, the ultra-slim profile means users can easily take the Galaxy Book S around the house with them as they work, or for a break outside – Outdoor Mode instantly boosts brightness to 600 nits using a two-key shortcut. Device continuity: Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to allow users to sync Android devices with their Windows PC. With Microsoft’s Your Phone feature, users can receive notifications, messages, cross-device copy & paste, and photo transfer, from their mobile device to their Galaxy Book S.

Samsung has partnered with Microsoft to allow users to sync Android devices with their Windows PC. With Microsoft’s Your Phone feature, users can receive notifications, messages, cross-device copy & paste, and photo transfer, from their mobile device to their Galaxy Book S. Long-lasting battery life: Allows users to work and stay entertained without worrying about staying close to an outlet.

Engineered with the latest generation Intel Core i5 Processors with Intel Hybrid Technology, this lightweight PC delivers incredible power, speed, and performance without draining your battery. With 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD of storage, easily tackle large spreadsheets, presentations, and video chatting simultaneously. Plus, when you need more space, expand up to an additional 2TB with a microSD card at any time. Built with an aluminum chassis, backlit keyboard and a 13.3″ Full HD touchscreen, this fan-less PC weighs just over 2 pounds—giving you the freedom to take your work with you. Samsung

You can find the Samsung Galaxy Book S on the company’s website starting at US$949 and it is available now.

