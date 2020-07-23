Plex launches free live TV channels, available worldwide

The Plex streaming media platform, today announced a new way for consumers to watch free Live TV with the addition of 80+ channels of completely customizable live programming, most available worldwide and more coming soon.

Plex is the only streaming media platform to bring together all forms of media in one place, offering more content in a single platform than any other service on the market. Free ad-supported movies and shows, podcasts, streaming music, personal media, and now pre-programmed Live TV are all easily accessible via Plex, and on virtually every device.

Today’s addition of Live TV on Plex offers consumers significantly more free options, ranging from news like Reuters and Yahoo Finance, to kids’ shows like Toon Goggles, to food, travel, and home & design programming on Tastemade, to all things sports including live games.

“Two of the most important factors for an enjoyable streaming experience are easily being able to find something of interest to watch, and being able to watch it from any device you choose,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Plex offers consumers across the globe a simple yet powerful platform for access to all types of content that can be streamed from all types of devices.”

Plex’s Live TV offering is different from Antenna TV service which allows users to connect an antenna and DVR box to their Plex and access local TV. The company says using its Antenna TV combined with Live TV will bring their users “Ultimate TV.”

Below is a screenshot of just a few of the channels being offered by Plex, you’ll have to check out their site for the full lineup as it is extensive:

We’re big fans of Plex and it’s great to see them bringing some Live TV back to users living rooms. If you want to check out be sure to visit the Plex website to sign up.

