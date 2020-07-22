You can now watch Netflix on your Nest Hub and Hub Max

One of the biggest flaws of smart displays has been the lack of Netflix and other streaming platforms. But now Google is fixing some of that by announcing that Netflix will now work on Nest Hub and Hub Max.

The kitchen is probably one of the most used rooms in the home unless you eat out a lot, and that’s reason enough to bring Netflix to Nest. Up until now, you could listen to music while cooking, watch instructional cooking videos, and do other assorted things with your Nest Hub and Hub Max. For some, that’s just not enough. Some users absolutely need to maximize their Netflix binge-watching in the kitchen.

Netflix on Nest Hub and Hub Max Bro!

Here’s what Google had to say about bringing Netflix to Nest Hub and Hub Max:

Netflix is rolling out on Nest smart displays globally wherever the service and Nest devices are currently available. If you have a Netflix subscription, simply link your account in the Google Home or Assistant app and you can play Netflix movies, TV shows, and documentaries by using your voice. Say, “Hey Google, play Queer Eye” to start streaming instantly, or try, “Hey Google, open Netflix” to scroll through select content and start watching with a simple tap. Hands tied up while you’re cooking? Just pause, play, or skip forward with a simple ask. Or if you’re watching on your Hub Max while doing the dishes or making dinner, Quick Gestures lets you easily pause or resume your video—just look at the device and raise your hand. Has your latest baking endeavor left you covered in flour? You can still stream without coating your display in fingerprints. By simply using your voice, you can stream many of the services you’re subscribed to. You can turn to Hulu for your sitcoms and dramas, or get your news fix, watch hit shows, or catch the latest sports updates with CBS All Access and SLING TV. All you have to do is say “Hey Google, watch (pick your favorite show) on Hulu” and you’ll instantly start streaming. There’s so much to watch, you might even start volunteering to clean up after dinner every night: You can now cast Peacock from your compatible mobile devices to your Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max, joining other subscription streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, SHOWTIME and thousands of other apps that have mobile cast support by opening the streaming service’s mobile app and tapping the Cast icon. Catching all your favorite shows on your Nest display just got a little more affordable, too: Head over to the Google Store for deals on Nest devices, including Hub Max, that are running over the next few weeks. With so many entertainment options on your Nest smart display, your biggest challenge now might just be deciding what to watch. Google

