What’s leaving Netflix August 2020: Watch them before they’re gone!

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in August. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a week left in the month, you might want to catch some of these before they leave!
While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Karate Kid Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in August!
NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in August.
August 1, 2020
- Skins: Vol 1-7
August 3, 2020
- Love (2015) (US)
- Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-5 (US)
August 4, 2020
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (CA)
August 7, 2020
- 6 Days (US)
- Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (US)
- St. Agatha (US)
August 11, 2020
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (CA)
August 14, 2020
- Adventures in Public School (US)
- Being AP (US)
- Bridget Jones’s Diary (CA)
- Goon (US)
August 18, 2020
- The Incident (US)
August 19, 2020
- 22 Jump Street (CA)
- Some Kind of Beautiful (US)
August 20, 2020
- Bad Rap (US)
August 21, 2020
- Just Go With It (US)
August 23, 2020
- Fanatic (US)
August 24, 2020
- Nashville: Season 1 -6 (CA)
August 25, 2020
- Blue is the Warmest Color (US)
August 28, 2020
- Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown (US)
- The Wicker Man (US)
August 31, 2020
- Bad Boys (US)
- Bad Boys II (US)
- Braveheart (CA)
- Candyman (US)
- Child’s Play (US)
- Clueless (US)
- Easy A (CA)
- Failure to Launch (US)
- Get Him to the Greek (US)
- Groundhog Day (US)
- He’s Just Not That Into You (US)
- The Holiday (CA)
- Jerry Maguire (US)
- The Karate Kid (US)
- The Karate Kid Part II (US)
- The Karate Kid Part III (US)
- The Lake House (US)
- Life as We Know It (US)
- Matilda (CA)
- Murder Party (US)
- Observe and Report (US)
- One Day (US)
- Public Enemies (US)
- Rugrats Go Wild (US)
- School Daze (US)
- Tootsie (US)
- United 93 (US)
- V for Vendetta (US)
- Valentine’s Day (US)
