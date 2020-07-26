What’s leaving Netflix August 2020: Watch them before they’re gone!

There are a few titles leaving Netflix in August. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving, as well as if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service. With a week left in the month, you might want to catch some of these before they leave!

While there are only a handful of titles leaving Netflix Canada, there are quite a few leaving Netflix U.S., including The Karate Kid Trilogy. Without further ado, let’s see what’s leaving in August!

NOTE: Titles without US or CA after it are leaving both services in August.

August 1, 2020

Skins: Vol 1-7

August 3, 2020

Love (2015) (US)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-5 (US)

August 4, 2020

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (CA)

August 7, 2020

6 Days (US)

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (US)

St. Agatha (US)

August 11, 2020

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (CA)

August 14, 2020

Adventures in Public School (US)

Being AP (US)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (CA)

Goon (US)

August 18, 2020

The Incident (US)

August 19, 2020

22 Jump Street (CA)

Some Kind of Beautiful (US)

August 20, 2020

Bad Rap (US)

August 21, 2020

Just Go With It (US)

August 23, 2020

Fanatic (US)

August 24, 2020

Nashville: Season 1 -6 (CA)

August 25, 2020

Blue is the Warmest Color (US)

August 28, 2020

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown (US)

The Wicker Man (US)

August 31, 2020

Bad Boys (US)

Bad Boys II (US)

Braveheart (CA)

Candyman (US)

Child’s Play (US)

Clueless (US)

Easy A (CA)

Failure to Launch (US)

Get Him to the Greek (US)

Groundhog Day (US)

He’s Just Not That Into You (US)

The Holiday (CA)

Jerry Maguire (US)

The Karate Kid (US)

The Karate Kid Part II (US)

The Karate Kid Part III (US)

The Lake House (US)

Life as We Know It (US)

Matilda (CA)

Murder Party (US)

Observe and Report (US)

One Day (US)

Public Enemies (US)

Rugrats Go Wild (US)

School Daze (US)

Tootsie (US)

United 93 (US)

V for Vendetta (US)

Valentine’s Day (US)

What do you think about the titles leaving Netflix in August? Are you going to be watching any of them before they leave? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.