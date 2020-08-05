Logitech G updates racing wheel with the Logitech G923 for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

It’s been a few years — 2016 to be exact — when we reviewed the Logitech G920 Racing Wheel. Honestly, nothing enhances console or PC racing games like a good racing wheel. Fast forward to 2020 and Logitech G has announced a new, updated version of their racing wheel for the Xbox, PlayStation, and PC: the Logitech G923.

The biggest update to the Logitech G923 TRUEFORCE Sim Racing Wheel is the proprietary next-generation TRUEFORCE high definition force feedback technology.

“A great force-feedback racing wheel can be the difference between crossing the finish line first and spinning off the track and not finishing at all. The new Logitech G923 wheel with TRUEFORCE gives drivers an authentic experience behind the wheel and simulates the details we feel as racing drivers. I can feel if the rear of the car loses grip or if I’m about to spin, which gives me the best chance to quickly correct it, and stay ahead of the competition.” McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris

The new TRUEFORCE system uses actual game physics and audio in real time to enhance the feeling of engine rumbling, tire traction, track terrain, and steering feedback. In fact, according to Logitech G, it processes up to 4,000 times per second for next-gen realism and detail in supported games.

“For the last few years, we’ve been working with sim drivers, and professional race car drivers to develop a full-featured, realistic driving experience like no other. With TRUEFORCE you really get to feel the road, along with all the subtle features of the race car. It truly elevates the experience, and everyone we’ve had try it always walks away with a smile!” Ujesh Desai, general manager at Logitech G

Gamers can expect a new modernized look with a brush metal steering wheel, polished pedals, and a leather wheel cover for maximum comfort.

The Logitech G923 will be available for Xbox/PC and PlayStation/PC.

Key features of the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel include:

TRUEFORCE High Definition Force Feedback: Next-generation TRUEFORCE delivers more accurate, detailed feedback for a more realistic and immersive racing experience in supported games. TRUEFORCE connects directly to in-game engines, processing internally at 4000 times per second to produce next-gen realism and detail in supported games.

Dual Clutch Launch Controls: Get off the starting line cleaner and faster with a programmable dual-clutch that facilitates maximum traction and minimum smoke. This programmable clutch simulates real race car launch assist in supported games.

Closed-Loop Motor Control: The right current means the right torque. G923's advanced firmware monitors all the current flowing through the wheel motors, continuously adjusting voltage levels to match outputs from game physics. By going beyond default settings, G923 delivers pinpoint accuracy and unprecedented realism, making the whole wheel more responsive, even in legacy force feedback games.

Built-In Rev Indicator: Built-in colored LED lights allow you to monitor your RPM range, letting you know when you're hitting the redline.

On-Wheel Game Controls: XBOX and PS4 controls are integrated into the steering wheel for total game control at your fingertips.

24-Point Selection Dial: A built-in selection dial adjusts traction, torque, automatic stability management, brake force, and more. Control specific racing settings in-game, on-the-fly in supported games.

Progressive Brake Control: For more control and realism, the brake pedal features a progressive spring for a more responsive feel. For even control, reposition the pedal faces to make heel-toe maneuvers easier to perform,

Design Crafted for Racing: The classic design is modernized with brushed metal wheel, polished pedals, and leather wheel cover with a new racing stitch pattern. Featuring premium materials that deliver maximum comfort while enhancing the racing experience.

The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals come in two versions, one for Xbox One/PC and the other for PlayStation 4/PC. Both wheels will be compatible with their next-gen counterparts when they are released this holiday season. The Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals will be available later this month on the Logitech G website and other retailers like Amazon for a suggested retail price of US$399.99. Be sure to check back for our full review in the coming weeks.

What do you think about the Logitech G923 and racing wheels in general? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.