Samsung announces the Galaxy Watch3 at Unpacked

Wearables are a growing market segment and one that Samsung has been a major player in since the start. The company’s smartwatches are among some of the best out there and they just keep getting better. Today at Unpacked, the company announced its Galaxy Watch3.

As with all of Samsung’s mobile products, the Galaxy Watch3 works seamlessly within Samsung’s mobile ecosystem. That means the Watch3 is going to work amazingly well with your Note20 and Buds Live. Here are the details on the Galaxy Watch3 from today’s event.

Here’s what Samsung had to say about the new Galaxy Watch3:

Galaxy Watch3 boasts all the craftsmanship of a luxury timepiece, while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Sporting a timeless design, this watch is built with premium materials like stainless steel and high-quality leather — and for the first time, Galaxy Watch3 will also be available in a titanium model that’s both durable and elegant. Galaxy Watch3 also features the popular rotating bezel from previous watch models, which merges form with function. With just a turn of the bezel, you can easily toggle between widgets, open apps and scroll through notifications. Compared to the original Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch3 is 14% thinner, 8% smaller and 15% lighter1 — combined with a larger display. You can also customize your watch face to perfectly reflect your personal style. You can choose from over 80,000 watch faces in the Galaxy Store, or design your own. A library of 40 different complications allows you to personalize your watch face with the information that’s most important to you. With each new iteration, Galaxy Watch capabilities have expanded, and now, Galaxy Watch3 will offer new experiences in health and wellness monitoring. The Blood oxygen (SpO2) feature will soon measure and track oxygen saturation over time, for fitness and wellness purposes. Galaxy Watch3 will also be home to the new Samsung Health Monitor app once launched, which will include blood pressure (BP) monitoring and electrocardiogram (ECG) readings in markets where these features have been authorized. To ensure that help is never too far away in the event of a fall, Galaxy Watch3 comes with a new feature that detects falls, which identifies a potential fall and can send an SOS notification to your chosen contacts. Beginning a fitness routine can be difficult, but Samsung’s running form tool is here to help. Running analysis will be able to offers real-time feedback during your runs, as well as six-factor post-workout reports, which help improve form, boost performance, and reduce injury. To track your cardio progress as you go, you will soon be able to easily access VO2 max readings, which offer insight into your oxygen uptake. Even when you’re at home, you have access to a full-service fitness studio with Samsung Health, which features a library of more than 120 different video workouts. Simply select a workout routine on your Galaxy smartphone, cast it onto your Samsung Smart TV, and your Galaxy Watch3 will take care of the rest and automatically track the workout. Because recovery is just as important as the exercise, Samsung has been developing its sleep management offering since it was first introduced back in 2014. Now, Galaxy Watch3 offers brand new sleep score and insights to help you get better rest. In addition, seamless compatibility between the Galaxy Watch3 and other Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note20, amplifies your mobile experiences. You can set automatic reply options for both messages and images, and easily view emoticons and photos directly from your wrist. You can also effortlessly control your mobile experience; play your favorite music from your phone with the rotating bezel; and use simple hand gestures, like clenching and unclenching your fist to receive a call, or rotating your wrist to mute alarms or incoming calls. For those who spend extended periods away from their phone, LTE models are also available, allowing you to take calls and messages, stream your favorite playlists, and access your favorite apps on-the-go.

Galaxy Watch3 is available in 41mm and 45mm, both available in LTE and Bluetooth variants. Galaxy Watch 41mm variant will be available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver, while the Galaxy Watch 45mm variant will be available in Mystic Silver and Mystic Black.

The Galaxy Watch Titanium variant will be available later this year. The rest of the lineup will be available on August 6th. Be sure to check out Samsung’s website for more.

