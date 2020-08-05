Samsung takes the wraps off the Buds Live

Samsung Unpacked is always an event to remember, especially if you attend one live. Unfortunately, because of the current health and political climate the company had to go all digital. Samsung has been doing really well with its Galaxy Buds true wireless earbuds. Now, the company is taking it up a notch with its new Galaxy Buds Live.

These peanut-shaped, rose-colored earbuds have a ton of tech packed into them and they pair well with your new Samsung Galaxy Note20. Let’s take a dive into what these Galaxy Buds Live have to offer.

Galaxy Buds Live defy conventional design — with one-of-a-kind aesthetics, they’re like nothing you’ve ever seen or worn before. Samsung has reconfigured traditional earbud design, laying out internal components horizontally instead of vertically. That way, the earbuds don’t protrude from your ears, providing a more natural appearance. This ergonomic, tip-less design conforms to the shape of your ear, making them comfortable enough to wear all-day. You can further customize your fit with two sizes of wingtips. Galaxy Buds Live were engineered to bring your sound to life. Combining AKG’s sound expertise with Samsung’s legacy of hardware innovation, Galaxy Buds Live offer a truly immersive audio experience. With a 12mm speaker and bass duct, the audio sounds deep and rich, allowing you to enjoy music the way the artist intended. With three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit, your earbuds home in on your voice and ensure you always come through loud and clear on the phone. These earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for open type, allowing you to tune out distractions like passing cars and loud laundry machines, while still being able to tune into important announcements and conversations. Galaxy Buds Live offer a convenient and connected listening experience, compatible with a range of devices. Seamlessly switch between compatible devices — no disconnecting and reconnecting required. And when paired with the latest Galaxy devices, you can open your world to new possibilities. Record crystal clear audio for your video on the Galaxy Note20 by using Galaxy Buds Live as a wireless microphone. Use ‘Game Mode’ to reduce audio latency – with Galaxy Note20’s Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, you can enjoy a more immersive gaming experience. You can also easily share music with friends — without compromising sound quality — using the new Buds Together feature. For more convenient navigation, Galaxy Buds Live feature an intuitive touch-based PUI (physical user interface) for touch control, as well as Bixby voice wake-up, which allows you to navigate music, open apps, and send messages hands-free and eyes-free. Plus, Galaxy Buds Live come with long-lasting battery life. When fully charged, your earbuds can support up to 6 hours of playback, and the charging case allows you to enjoy an additional 15 hours over multiple charges. And when you need to top up on charge quickly, you can gain 1 hour of playtime with just 5 minutes of charging.

Galaxy Buds Live are available in select countries starting from August 6, 2020, and will expand to more markets. Be sure to check out Samsung’s website for more info and pricing when it drops.

