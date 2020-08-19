Audio / Home Theater

Fluance announces a new series of reference speakers

Fluance is one of the world’s best manufactures of audio equipment including speakers and turntables. Now, the company is introducing a new series of reference speakers that are sure to bring your home theater to life. The reference speakers come in four different models, the XL8F, XL8S, XL8C, and XL8BP.

These new reference speakers come in the traditional classy Fluance design language. Of course, they also feature the company’s world-class audio tuning, which we’ve come to love. Here’s a bit of what Fluance had to say in its press release today:

Fluance, engineers of serious performance, audiophile-approved home audio, music systems, and high-fidelity turntables, launches today the next generation of their iconic reference speakers, offering audio enthusiasts a truly dynamic sound experience for their home theater setup. The new Reference Series lineup consists of four high-quality speaker options including floor-standing tower speakers (XL8F), bookshelf speakers (XL8S), a center channel speaker (XL8C) and bipolar speakers (XL8BP), all meticulously re-developed to deliver the ultimate sound experience for the home.

The XL8F tower reference speakers are engineered with premium components that pack a powerful punch of room-filling music delivering a truly immersive home audio experience. The XL8S bookshelf speakers provide exceptional clarity and enveloping sound reproduction that can be utilized as fronts in a 2-channel stereo setup, as a compact home theater system or as surround sound speakers for rear channels. The XL8C center channel speaker provides outstanding clarity for accurate dialogue that can be heard through the rest of the soundtrack. Utilizing a distinct driver configuration design, the XL8BP bipolar speakers create omnidirectional acoustics for a captivating movie theater experience. By using only superior components and expert audio engineering, the Reference Speakers are a testament to the performance that can be achieved when the passion for music takes center stage.

Fluance reference speakers

Here are some of the features and specifications of these speakers:

SPECSXL8FXL8SXL8CXL8BP
SPEAKER CONFIGURATION3 Way – 4 Driver Floorstanding Main Speakers (pair)2 Way – 2 Driver Surround Speakers (Wall Mountable)2 Way – 3 Driver Center Channel2 Way – 4 Driver Bipolar Surround Speakers (Wall Mountable)
TWEETER1 inch Neodymium Balanced Silk Dome Ferrofluid Cooled
MIDRANGEDual 6.5 Inch Woven Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds
WOOFERIsolated Down-firing 8 inch Polymer Treated High Excursion Driver with Butyl Rubber Surround5.25 Inch Woven Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds
POWER HANDLING80-160 Watts RMS40-80 Watts RMS50-100 Watts RMS50-100 Watts RMS
FREQUENCY RESPONSE35Hz – 25KHz50Hz – 20KHz110Hz – 20KHz95Hz-20kHz
SENSITIVITY87dB @ 1W / 1m85dB @ 1W / 1m86dB @ 1W / 1m86dB @ 1W / 1m
CROSSOVER FREQUENCY100/3000 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry3100 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry3000 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry2300 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry
IMPEDANCE8 Ohm Compatible
ENCLOSURETuned Rear Dual Port Bass Reflex Tower Design DampenedVented Bass-reflex DesignAcoustic Suspension Design
DIMENSIONS 445.86 x 9.25 x12.99 inches11.4 x 8.1 x 9.0 inches6.9 X 9.0 X 18.5 inches11.4 x 7.6 x 13.8 inches
SPEAKER WEIGHT47.7 lbs/speaker11.35 lbs/speaker15 lbs15.4 lbs/speaker
SERIESREFERENCE
CERTIFICATIONSCE Certified
DOLBY ATMOSIdeal for use as surround sound speakers in a Dolby Atmos™ Surround Sound
UPC61783269695617832697326178326971861783269756

The Reference Series speakers, XL8F ($599.99 USD), XL8S ($179.99 USD), XL8C ($149.99 USD) and XL8BP ($199.99 USD), are available now at www.fluance.com and www.amazon.com.

What do you think of these new Fluance reference speakers? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Comments
