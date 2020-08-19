Fluance announces a new series of reference speakers

Fluance is one of the world’s best manufactures of audio equipment including speakers and turntables. Now, the company is introducing a new series of reference speakers that are sure to bring your home theater to life. The reference speakers come in four different models, the XL8F, XL8S, XL8C, and XL8BP.

These new reference speakers come in the traditional classy Fluance design language. Of course, they also feature the company’s world-class audio tuning, which we’ve come to love. Here’s a bit of what Fluance had to say in its press release today:

Fluance, engineers of serious performance, audiophile-approved home audio, music systems, and high-fidelity turntables, launches today the next generation of their iconic reference speakers, offering audio enthusiasts a truly dynamic sound experience for their home theater setup. The new Reference Series lineup consists of four high-quality speaker options including floor-standing tower speakers (XL8F), bookshelf speakers (XL8S), a center channel speaker (XL8C) and bipolar speakers (XL8BP), all meticulously re-developed to deliver the ultimate sound experience for the home. The XL8F tower reference speakers are engineered with premium components that pack a powerful punch of room-filling music delivering a truly immersive home audio experience. The XL8S bookshelf speakers provide exceptional clarity and enveloping sound reproduction that can be utilized as fronts in a 2-channel stereo setup, as a compact home theater system or as surround sound speakers for rear channels. The XL8C center channel speaker provides outstanding clarity for accurate dialogue that can be heard through the rest of the soundtrack. Utilizing a distinct driver configuration design, the XL8BP bipolar speakers create omnidirectional acoustics for a captivating movie theater experience. By using only superior components and expert audio engineering, the Reference Speakers are a testament to the performance that can be achieved when the passion for music takes center stage.

Here are some of the features and specifications of these speakers:

SPECS XL8F XL8S XL8C XL8BP SPEAKER CONFIGURATION 3 Way – 4 Driver Floorstanding Main Speakers (pair) 2 Way – 2 Driver Surround Speakers (Wall Mountable) 2 Way – 3 Driver Center Channel 2 Way – 4 Driver Bipolar Surround Speakers (Wall Mountable) TWEETER 1 inch Neodymium Balanced Silk Dome Ferrofluid Cooled MIDRANGE Dual 6.5 Inch Woven Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds WOOFER Isolated Down-firing 8 inch Polymer Treated High Excursion Driver with Butyl Rubber Surround 5.25 Inch Woven Glass Fiber Composite Drivers with Butyl Rubber Surrounds POWER HANDLING 80-160 Watts RMS 40-80 Watts RMS 50-100 Watts RMS 50-100 Watts RMS FREQUENCY RESPONSE 35Hz – 25KHz 50Hz – 20KHz 110Hz – 20KHz 95Hz-20kHz SENSITIVITY 87dB @ 1W / 1m 85dB @ 1W / 1m 86dB @ 1W / 1m 86dB @ 1W / 1m

CROSSOVER FREQUENCY 100/3000 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry 3100 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry 3000 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry 2300 Hz Phase Coherent – PCB Mounted Circuitry IMPEDANCE 8 Ohm Compatible ENCLOSURE Tuned Rear Dual Port Bass Reflex Tower Design Dampened Vented Bass-reflex Design Acoustic Suspension Design DIMENSIONS 4 45.86 x 9.25 x12.99 inches 11.4 x 8.1 x 9.0 inches 6.9 X 9.0 X 18.5 inches 11.4 x 7.6 x 13.8 inches SPEAKER WEIGHT 47.7 lbs/speaker 11.35 lbs/speaker 15 lbs 15.4 lbs/speaker SERIES REFERENCE CERTIFICATIONS CE Certified DOLBY ATMOS Ideal for use as surround sound speakers in a Dolby Atmos™ Surround Sound UPC 61783269695 61783269732 61783269718 61783269756

The Reference Series speakers, XL8F ($599.99 USD), XL8S ($179.99 USD), XL8C ($149.99 USD) and XL8BP ($199.99 USD), are available now at www.fluance.com and www.amazon.com.

