Synology introduces its new DS1520+ NAS

The humble NAS (network-attached storage) isn’t anything new but they are very useful tools to store your personal data. They’re also really great for establishing things like a Plex server for your personal media collection. Synology is one of the best NAS makers out there and they’ve introduced a new model called the DS1520+.

Two of the main features of the Synology DS1520+ are its size and power. But this little guy is also ideal for data backup and organizing multimedia libraries, the DS1520+ is a versatile and scalable option to create your own private cloud.

The DS1520+

Here are the features and main points Synology covered in their press release:

Turbocharged experience: Featuring the Intel Celeron Processor J4125, DS1520+ provides a performance boost that sees a 126% increase in website responsiveness and a 19.8% increase in compute-tasks. The DS1520+ provides dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD cache slots, along with four 1GbE network ports.

Featuring the Intel Celeron Processor J4125, DS1520+ provides a performance boost that sees a 126% increase in website responsiveness and a 19.8% increase in compute-tasks. The DS1520+ provides dual M.2 2280 NVMe SSD cache slots, along with four 1GbE network ports. Storage that grows with your data: DS1520+ comes equipped with five bays that support HDDs and SSDs of up to 16TB. If the need for storage grows, users can expand their DS1520+ using Synology expansion units (purchased separately), giving users a maximum raw capacity of 240TB.

DS1520+ comes equipped with five bays that support HDDs and SSDs of up to 16TB. If the need for storage grows, users can expand their DS1520+ using Synology expansion units (purchased separately), giving users a maximum raw capacity of 240TB. Build your own private cloud for home or office: With so many businesses and their employees working from home, users still need to access data without boundaries. With unpredictable internet connections at employee’s homes, collaborating and sharing large files can be cumbersome. With Synology’s cross-office file syncing and sharing solution, users can seamlessly synchronize data across individual sites, making large and frequently accessed files available on local networks, while sharing permissions ensure that only the files that need to be shared are.

The Synology DS1520+ is available today, joining the rest of the 20-series lineup, and can be purchased from Synology resellers and partners worldwide at an MSRP of US$699.99.

What do you think of the DS1520+ NAS? Do you use a NAS now? If so, what do you use and why? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.