A new Nintendo Switch in 2021? Yes please

Feel free to disagree with me but, Nintendo hit a home run when they released the Switch and Switch Lite gaming system. Sales have piled up to 61-million units sold worldwide and the COVID-19 pandemic has sent many searching to buy one of their own. Because of the demand, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are becoming hard to find. Even if you do find one, the prices are ridiculous. Now, there’s a rumor floating on the interwebs that a new Switch could be coming in 2021.

Takasho Mochizuki over at Bloomberg has reported that the game giant plans on coming out with an upgraded model of the Switch to have better specifications including 4K graphics. At the moment, it is not known what the new specifications are but at least we know that 4K may be included. Production of the new Nintendo Switch isn’t expected to start until next year since Nintendo’s production partners are still working on the current models. Nintendo plans on producing new games and of course, the 3rd party gaming studios are expected to create games for the new console. This should make for a good selection to reach all types of gamers out there.

4K on the switch? That could be fun.

The release of the upgraded Switch would be coupled with, or followed by, a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios, the people said. Those games would address a wide range of players, from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions.

If this turns out to be true, I'm sure there will be plenty of people out there who will be upgrading from their current Nintendo Switch. Including me. What do you think about Nintendo possibly coming out with an upgraded Switch unit with better specifications including 4K?

