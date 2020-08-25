Beware the “We Came Across A Parcel” Scam

These days, your digital security is in your hands. It’s important to stay alert and aware when receiving emails, Facebook messages, text messages and social media messages so you’re not duped into a potential theft of your data. Many people have fallen for a scam like the one that’s popping up this week. The “We Came Across A Parcel” scam is being sent via text messages now.

It’s important to note that the scam name may differ from “we came across a parcel” to “we came across a package” or other similar verbiage. Similar messages have been sent via email as well. Messages informing users that there is a package on hold or a package or parcel of theirs ended up in their possession. Most of the time these messages contain a link for you to click to claim your parcel or package. Do not click those links as they are a scam or spam.

We’ve already received two different messages today with the “we came across a parcel” scam and we did not click the links. There’s not telling what these scammers are phishing for. It could be anything from personal information, to trying to scam you into a sale. Or possibly hijacking your device and holding it for ransom. Below is a screenshot of one of the messages we received tonight.

The phone number this scammer is using is listed above but we do know of other numbers they have been using, see below:

917-705-3361

917-941-7096

917-868-0599

401-225-7193

If you’ve received the “we came across a parcel” text message or email and want to share the phone number it came from. Feel free to post a comment below so we can add it to the list. In the meantime, stay alert for scam text messages like these and be sure to warn your non-tech savvy friends and family about this latest scam.

Have you received this scam text message or email? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.