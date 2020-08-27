Infographic: Users are relying on mobile communication more than ever

We rely on our smartphones for communication more now than ever. Even going to the grocery store has gotten complicated. No thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And we always like to know what to expect before we get there. Even before COVID-19, 69% of people preferred to get information from their devices instead of asking a store employee, but these days getting that information on the go is more important than ever.

Our smartphones have been lifelines keeping us connected to each other. But also allow us to access services that pre-order our groceries, bring food directly to our doors, and even bring medical care right into our homes without the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused services like curbside pickup to double over last year’s numbers, and 59% of people who have been using it continue to do so after the pandemic subsides. In a single week, pizza orders spiked 44%, and 42% of customers planned to continue to order takeout online for the duration of the pandemic.

For businesses that haven’t found a way to engage customers through mobile devices, they may be missing the boat. As many as one in three customers have texted a business and have not received a response, and often it’s because companies haven’t enabled two-way texting.

The number one rule of business is to communicate with customers; however, they feel comfortable doing so, and in fact, 65% of customers say they feel more positive about a company after a text interaction.

There are many different ways that people have been using mobile devices to get a better shopping experience and to get the goods and services they need during this pandemic. Companies that don’t make an effort to meet customers where they are will miss out on those opportunities. Learn more about the changing role of mobile communication in retail and other services from the infographic below.

