Pioneer announces new blind-spot detection systems

Many new cars come equipped with a blind-spot detection system, and that’s a good thing. Using blind-spot detection system technology makes drivers safer. But older models of vehicles don’t have such a system. Even some newer, more affordable cars lack the technology. Here is where Pioneer comes in with its new line of automotive driver assistance products.

The company has introduced three new blind-spot detection systems designed to help drivers be safer. While driving, the Pioneer BSD System can detect vehicles to the rear and in the lanes to the left and right. The system signals the driver with a flashing light indicating the direction of the detection (left or right). If the driver has engaged the turn signal in the corresponding direction, the system will also produce an audible buzzer warning.

All three systems can also detect cross-traffic approaching from the left or right. They can see vehicles entering a blind spot zone while slowly backing out of a parking spot or driveway, activating both the corresponding left or right flashing light and audible buzzer warning.

“Pioneer’s Blind Spot Detection System portfolio reinforces our commitment to developing products that allow consumers to update almost any vehicle on the road today with newer technology and features,” said Ted Cardenas, VP of Marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Blind-spot detection assists drivers so they can practice more attentive driving habits whether they are changing lanes or reversing their vehicle.” All three BSD Systems utilize microwave radar sensor technology for object detection and GPS for determining the current speed of the vehicle and include left/right LED indicator lights, an audible buzzer speaker, and all necessary cables and sensor calibration template (SDA-BS900). Pioneer

The Pioneer Blind-Spot Detection lineup includes:

SDA-BS900 (Suggested price: $900): The SDA-BS900 places a microwave radar array module behind both the left and right corners of the vehicle’s rear bumper2. When properly installed, this design results in extended blind spot coverage range up to 82 feet with the ability to detect both cars that are approaching from behind and vehicles that you are passing. Additionally, because the ingress protection rated3 microwave radar array modules install under the rear bumper cover, the system is cosmetically integrated with no visible or exposed sensors. The left and right LED indicator lights were designed to be surface mounted in the vehicle interior and include both silver and black colored covers.

SDA-BS100 / SDA-BS1 (Suggested price: $500): The SDA-BS100 and SDA-BS1 are unique, placing the microwave radar array in an ingress protection rated3 bar designed to be installed on the vehicle’s center-mounted rear license plate. This design simplifies installation, eliminating the need to remove any exterior body panels or bumper covers, while also expanding vehicle compatibility to include vehicles with either plastic or metal bumpers and the flexibility to be mounted to the top or bottom of the license plate. The SDA-BS100 and SDA-BS1 provide blind-spot detection of vehicles approaching from behind with a coverage range of up to 50 feet. The left and right LED indicator lights are designed to be surface mounted in the vehicle interior. The SDA-BS100 includes both silver and black colored LED indicator light covers, while the SDA-BS1 consists of only black.

You can check out these new blind-spot detection systems on the Pioneer website.

What do you think of Pioneer’s new blind-spot detection systems? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.