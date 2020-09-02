Samsung announces a 4K ultra-short-throw projector called The Premiere

Suppose you’re looking to up your home theater game with a projector but are limited in space. This new 4K ultra-short-throw projector from Samsung might be a game-changer for you. In an early morning press release, the company has unveiled The Premiere, which is available in two models. The LSP9T and the LSP7T.

These models are capable of 130″ and 120″ respectively. The new 4K laser projector provides a big picture cinematic experience in the comfort of one’s home. The Premiere is the new anchor product in Samsung’s Lifestyle product portfolio. Samsung will begin to rollout The Premiere globally starting in the US, Europe, Korea, and other regions later this year.

The Premiere 4K ultra-short-throw projector

Here’s what their press release had to say about this 4K ultra-short-throw projector:

The Premiere will be available in up to 130” and 120” inch models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser-powered 4K picture resolution. The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology and delivers revolutionary contrast details as the user watches from bright to dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens. The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode for the first of its kind as a projector allowing users to enjoy watching movies as the director intended. The smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and mirroring. The Premiere comes in an all-in-one compact, space-saving design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements. As it is an ultra-short-throw projector, The Premiere can be placed directly in front of a wall or a screen. It is designed for easy setup and features fabric finishes around its edges that effortlessly complements any environment. The Premiere has powerful built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound, providing one of the best cinema experiences of projectors on the market today and reduces the need for additional sound equipment in tighter spaces. “Over the past few months, we have seen how consumers are spending more time at home and how the role of everyday life continues to change. TV has become the center of entertainment, a fitness partner, a co-worker, and a source for news,” said Jongsuk Chu, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Premiere re-imagines the home cinema experience with an all-new, compact design, 4K picture quality, and big sound for tight spaces that can be used for any at-home activity and living room arrangements.” Samsung first launched its Lifestyle product portfolio with The Serif in 2016 and has since expanded it to the award-winning TV line-up of The Frame, The Sero, and The Terrace. By enhancing elements that speak to the consumer passion points for art, interior design, and entertainment, as well as innovative mobile and Smart TV experience, Samsung’s Lifestyle product line-up, continues to evolve as a central hub for a wide array of lifestyles and interests.

What do you think of this 4K ultra-short-throw projector from Samsung? Will you be buying The Premiere? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, or Facebook. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.