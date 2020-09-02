JBL announces new audio offerings including the Xtreme 3 and Club Pro+ TWS

JBL was founded in 1946 and has been going strong since. The company was once known as Lansing Sound and is now owned by Harman International, who in turn is owned by Samsung. While the company has seen its share of musical chair owners, it’s always maintained its integrity in the audio world. The company has announced a healthy array of new audio offerings including the Xtreme 3.

Along with the Xtreme 3, JBL announced the JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4, JBL PartyBox On-The-Go, JBL PartyBox 310, JBL CLUB PRO+, and the JBL Endurance PEAK II. Let’s check out just a little bit about a few of these new audio offerings below.

JBL Xtreme 3

The new generation of the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker delivers an even bigger immersive stereo sound. With four improved drivers and two pumping JBL Bass Radiators, the Xtreme 3 is guaranteed to rock the party. The powerful sound comes with an eye-catching logo design and an upgrade of the handy carrying strap. Waterproof and dustproof, the JBL Xtreme 3 will make a big splash wherever you go.

Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, the JBL Xtreme 3 keeps the good vibes going all day and into the night. The built-in powerbank charges your devices so you never have to put the party on pause. When the crew gets going, effortlessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying massive JBL Pro sound. With the PartyBoost feature, pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound. True party pros can link up to hundreds of JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to truly pump up the jam!

Quick Features and Specifications

15-hour battery life

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Bluetooth v5.1

USB-C power adapter

Four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators

USB-C connection

Available in Blue, Black and Squad

JBL Go 3

Don’t be fooled by JBL’s smallest speaker: the pocket-size JBL Go 3 is autumn’s must-have accessory. The brand-new edgy look and expressive details are inspired by street fashion. Totally upgraded, the JBL Go 3 boasts striking color combos and an integrated loop to make it ultra-portable.

This mini speaker plays on for five hours on one charge, delivering surprisingly rich JBL Pro Sound and punchy bass. Wirelessly stream from a smartphone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device – the JBL Go 3 means major sound and no hassle. At the beach or in the park, the IP67 waterproof and dustproof Go 3 never fails to set the stage for fun.

Quick Features and Specifications

5-hour battery life

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Bluetooth v5.1

USB-C connection

Integrated loop for extra portability

Available in Black, Blue, Blue & Pink, Red, Squad, Pink, Green and White

JBL Clip 4

The compact JBL Clip speaker is back with a new fresh look. The JBL Clip 4 boasts an impressive 10 hours of playtime and big bass. Pouring rain or scorching sun, the JBL Clip 4 is now both water and dustproof and will deliver the perfect soundtrack to any epic adventure. The integrated carabiner that made the speaker a traveller’s favorite has been upgraded to an even sleeker design. The brand-new design comes in multiple trendy colorways to satisfy even the flashiest fashionistas.

Quick Features and Specifications

10-hour battery life

IP67 waterproof and dustproof

Bluetooth v5.1

USB-C connection

Upgraded carabiner

Available in Black, Blue, Blue & Pink, Red, Squad, Pink, Green and White

PartyBox On-The-Go

Other Products

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go (US$299.95), offers all the benefits of the JBL PartyBox series, while on the move! With a padded shoulder strap, 6 hours of battery life, and a wireless mic, the speaker offers huge sound and the ultimate portability. Also new to the series, The JBL PartyBox 310 (US$499.95) is the ultimate portable party machine with 18 hours of battery life and smooth-glide wheels so you can take the party anywhere.

Two new true wireless headphones, the JBL CLUB PRO+ (US$199.95) and JBL Endurance PEAK II (US$99.95) were also announced. The latest addition to the CLUB Series, the JBL CLUB PRO+ is the first truly wireless in-ear headphone in the line and is designed to elevate personal audio. The JBL Endurance PEAK II is designed for athletes, featuring 30 hours of combined battery life, independent earbud connections, and a waterproof design.

Pricing and Availability

The JBL Xtreme 3 will be available in October 2020 for 299 EUR and in the U.S. in November for US$349.95 on jbl.com.

The JBL Go 3 will be available in October 2020 for 39.99 EUR and for US$39.95 in the U.S. on jbl.com.

The JBL Clip 4 will be available in November 2020 for 59.99 EUR and in the U.S. in December for US$69.95 on jbl.com.

