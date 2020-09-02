RedMagic 5S now available globally for US$579

While Android smartphones are common place, there is a small niche for gaming phones due to the rise in popularity of mobile gaming. RedMagic has been making gaming-centric phones for a while now and have announced that the RedMagic 5S is now available globally.

Available in Sonic Silver, or Pulse (Red/Blue), the RedMagic 5S offers up some pretty beefy specis including 144Hz refresh rate, liquid cooling, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage space, and a 4,500mAh battery.

The RedMagic 5S gaming phone.

Some of the features and specifications of the RedMagic 5S include:

Ultimate cooling: The RedMagic 5S uses advanced liquid-cooling and a turbo fan with advanced heat transfer materials such as a new ​ICE Ag silver plate for the new ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-cooling with Turbo Fan system and goes a step further with the new Ice Dock cooling attachment.

UFS 3.1 Storage + LPDDR5 RAM: Offering up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) + 256GB (UFS3.1) memory, the RedMagic 5S uses the latest memory storage technology with the new UFS 3.1 to improve the user experience with faster load times and software navigation.

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865: A overwhelmingly powerful chipset that can run PC level software with ease on the RedMagic 5S. Taking the power level even further, it is compatible with dual mode 5G networks for unparalleled levels of online speed.

320Hz Shoulder Triggers: The easiest way to improve a mobile gamers experience is to give them better controls to use. With the RedMagic 5S, they have highly responsive shoulder triggers at 320Hz that are also fully customizable to fit the specific needs of any player.

Improved Game Space: To make the mobile gaming experience even better, the RedMagic 5S has improved Game Space, with some new features and further levels of control of the phone for the best gaming experience.

In addition to the phone, you can also snag the Ice Dock for enhanced cooling and a Pro Gaming Kit with attachable controllers to enhance your mobile gaming experience further.

The RedMagic 5S Sonic Silver with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will set you back a mere US$579 while the RedMagic 5S Pulse with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is selling for $649. Both are available from the RedMagic website, as are the full specifications for the device.

What do you think about the RedMagic 5S? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter, Facebook, or MeWe.