Samsung announces a trio of new mobile devices including the Galaxy Fit2

IFA 2020 is upon us, and we’ll be seeing announcements from many brands left and right. Samsung is one of those brands, and they’ve just announced a trio of new mobile devices, including the Galaxy Fit2. They also unveiled the new Galaxy Tab A7 and its new Wireless Charger Trio.

Samsung usually has a big presence at IFA 2020, which isn’t changing with the event going online this year. The company is going forward with its 2020 plans, and here’s the information they sent to the press regarding the Galaxy Fit2, Galaxy Tab A7, and the Wireless Charger Trio.

Fit2

: The Galaxy Fit2 is the perfect fitness partner with a slim lightweight design and a long-lasting battery with more than 15, and up to 21 days on a single charge depending on usage. It also comes with advanced tracking features that automatically detect up to five different types of activities, provides sleep analysis, and delivers insights such as calories burned, heart rate, distance, and more – all right from users’ wrists. Galaxy Tab A7: To meet today’s need for a compact entertainment device, the Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch screen, premium metal finish, 80% screen to body ratio, Quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and long-lasting battery. Galaxy Tab A7 is a great entertainment device for kids, as well as the whole family.

Wireless Charger Trio: With users relying on technology more than ever before, the Wireless Charger Trio offers consumers an easy, convenient solution for charging up to three devices at once – so that their devices are always ready to go when they need them.

